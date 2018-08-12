Orca back to feeding, frolicking after carrying dead calf - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Orca back to feeding, frolicking after carrying dead calf

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. (AP) - Researchers say an endangered killer whale that drew international attention as she carried her dead calf on her head for more than two weeks is finally back to feeding and frolicking with her pod.

The Center for Whale Research in Washington state says it watched the orca, known as J35, chase a school of salmon in Haro Strait west of San Juan Island on Saturday afternoon.

The whales have been struggling because of a lack of salmon, and J35's calf died soon after birth on July 24. The mother carried the baby on her head for at least 17 days, in an image of grief that struck an emotional chord worldwide.

She finally abandoned the carcass as it decomposed.

Center for Whale Research founder Ken Balcomb says he is immensely relieved to see J35 returning to typical behavior.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Orca back to feeding, frolicking after carrying dead calf

    Orca back to feeding, frolicking after carrying dead calf

    Sunday, August 12 2018 1:54 PM EDT2018-08-12 17:54:14 GMT
    Sunday, August 12 2018 5:05 PM EDT2018-08-12 21:05:33 GMT
    Researchers say an endangered killer whale that drew international attention as she carried her dead calf on her head for more than two weeks is finally back to feeding and frolicking with her pod.More >>
    Researchers say an endangered killer whale that drew international attention as she carried her dead calf on her head for more than two weeks is finally back to feeding and frolicking with her pod.More >>

  • Crews make progress battling Southern California wildfire

    Crews make progress battling Southern California wildfire

    Sunday, August 12 2018 3:44 PM EDT2018-08-12 19:44:03 GMT
    Sunday, August 12 2018 5:05 PM EDT2018-08-12 21:05:21 GMT
    Aided by slightly cooler temperatures, firefighters are continuing to make progress as they work to subdue a wildfire that has burned across more than 35 square miles (91 kilometers) of Southern California's...More >>
    Aided by slightly cooler temperatures, firefighters are continuing to make progress as they work to subdue a wildfire that has burned across more than 35 square miles (91 kilometers) of Southern California's Cleveland National Forest.More >>

  • A Sputnik-era dream: NASA spacecraft hurtles toward the sun

    A Sputnik-era dream: NASA spacecraft hurtles toward the sun

    Sunday, August 12 2018 3:36 AM EDT2018-08-12 07:36:08 GMT
    Sunday, August 12 2018 5:05 PM EDT2018-08-12 21:05:04 GMT
    (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP). The Mobile Service Tower is rolled back to reveal the United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket with the Parker Solar Probe onboard, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, Launch Complex 37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Fla. A...(Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP). The Mobile Service Tower is rolled back to reveal the United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket with the Parker Solar Probe onboard, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, Launch Complex 37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Fla. A...

    NASA has launched a spacecraft to the sun that will fly closer to our star than anything ever before.

    More >>

    NASA has launched a spacecraft to the sun that will fly closer to our star than anything ever before.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly