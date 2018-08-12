Orca back to feeding, frolicking after carrying dead calf - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Orca back to feeding, frolicking after carrying dead calf

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. (AP) - Researchers say an endangered killer whale that drew international attention as she carried her dead calf on her head for more than two weeks is finally back to feeding and frolicking with her pod.

The Center for Whale Research in Washington state says it watched the orca, known as J35, chase a school of salmon in Haro Strait west of San Juan Island on Saturday afternoon.

The whales have been struggling because of a lack of salmon, and J35's calf died soon after birth on July 24. The mother carried the baby on her head for at least 17 days, in an image of grief that struck an emotional chord worldwide.

She finally abandoned the carcass as it decomposed.

Center for Whale Research founder Ken Balcomb says he is immensely relieved to see J35 returning to typical behavior.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Growing Spokane, Washington, sheds its sleepy city image

    Growing Spokane, Washington, sheds its sleepy city image

    Saturday, August 11 2018 12:04 PM EDT2018-08-11 16:04:19 GMT
    Sunday, August 12 2018 3:34 PM EDT2018-08-12 19:34:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). In this photo taken June 8, 2018, craft donut shop owner Amy Pruchnic, right, talks with an employee at her busy new store in downtown Spokane, Wash. The state's second-largest city is booming these days thanks to a goo...(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). In this photo taken June 8, 2018, craft donut shop owner Amy Pruchnic, right, talks with an employee at her busy new store in downtown Spokane, Wash. The state's second-largest city is booming these days thanks to a goo...
    Spokane is booming, with a hot real estate market, a fast-growing population and a rising arts and entertainment sector.More >>
    Spokane is booming, with a hot real estate market, a fast-growing population and a rising arts and entertainment sector.More >>

  • US students turn grief into tech startup after France attack

    US students turn grief into tech startup after France attack

    Saturday, August 11 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-08-11 15:34:37 GMT
    Sunday, August 12 2018 3:34 PM EDT2018-08-12 19:34:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). University of California students, from left, Anjali Banerjee, Alice Ma and Tyler Heintz walk near the university's campus Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in, Berkeley, Calif. The students who were in Nice, France when a terror...(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). University of California students, from left, Anjali Banerjee, Alice Ma and Tyler Heintz walk near the university's campus Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in, Berkeley, Calif. The students who were in Nice, France when a terror...

    University of California, Berkeley students who were in the French city of Nice when a man drove a 19-ton truck through the crowd, killing their classmate and 85 other people, have turned their grief into building...

    More >>

    University of California, Berkeley students who were in the French city of Nice when a man drove a 19-ton truck through the crowd, killing their classmate and 85 other people, have turned their grief into building a tech startup to fight terrorism.

    More >>

  • Education advocate aiming to unseat longtime Alaska rep

    Education advocate aiming to unseat longtime Alaska rep

    Sunday, August 12 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-08-12 15:23:27 GMT
    Sunday, August 12 2018 3:32 PM EDT2018-08-12 19:32:38 GMT
    Alaska education advocate Alyse Galvin is among the wave of women candidates hoping to be elected to the U.S. House this fall.More >>
    Alaska education advocate Alyse Galvin is among the wave of women candidates hoping to be elected to the U.S. House this fall.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly