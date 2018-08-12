Rent control fuels costliest fight on California 2018 ballot - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Rent control fuels costliest fight on California 2018 ballot

By SOPHIA BOLLAG
Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A Los Angeles-based health care nonprofit known for funding controversial ballot measures is waging an expensive battle with the real estate industry over rent control in California.

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation has poured more than $12 million into a November initiative it's spearheading. The measure known as Proposition 10 would let cities and counties regulate rental fees in buildings that current state law shields from such control.

A $10 million contribution the foundation reported Wednesday made it the most expensive on the 2018 ballot so far. Opponents including rental companies and realtors have raised $22 million.

Supporters say the measure will protect low-income people from being priced out of their homes. Opponents argue it will decrease housing supply in a state facing a severe shortage.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Billionaire drops quest to split California into 3 parts

    Billionaire drops quest to split California into 3 parts

    Thursday, August 9 2018 9:05 PM EDT2018-08-10 01:05:41 GMT
    Sunday, August 12 2018 11:25 AM EDT2018-08-12 15:25:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this July 15, 2014 file photo, Silicon Valley venture capitalist Tim Draper presents his drivers license for identification purposes to Heather Ditty, elections manager for the Sacramento County Registrar of...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this July 15, 2014 file photo, Silicon Valley venture capitalist Tim Draper presents his drivers license for identification purposes to Heather Ditty, elections manager for the Sacramento County Registrar of...
    The billionaire behind a proposal to split California in three says he's giving up on the effort after the state Supreme Court knocked it off the November ballot.More >>
    The billionaire behind a proposal to split California in three says he's giving up on the effort after the state Supreme Court knocked it off the November ballot.More >>

  • Residents split in goose dispute in Long Island village

    Residents split in goose dispute in Long Island village

    Sunday, August 12 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-08-12 15:13:17 GMT
    Sunday, August 12 2018 11:25 AM EDT2018-08-12 15:25:01 GMT
    Residents of a Long Island village are divided over what to do about a glut of goose droppings around town.More >>
    Residents of a Long Island village are divided over what to do about a glut of goose droppings around town.More >>

  • School demolition crews unearth 124-year-old time capsule

    School demolition crews unearth 124-year-old time capsule

    Thursday, August 9 2018 12:39 PM EDT2018-08-09 16:39:28 GMT
    Sunday, August 12 2018 11:24 AM EDT2018-08-12 15:24:59 GMT
    Construction crews tearing down a former middle school in Massachusetts unearth a 124-year-old time capsule.More >>
    Construction crews tearing down a former middle school in Massachusetts unearth a 124-year-old time capsule.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly