Residents split in goose dispute in Long Island village - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Residents split in goose dispute in Long Island village

BRIGHTWATERS, N.Y. (AP) - Residents of a Long Island village are divided over what to do about a glut of goose droppings around town.

Brightwaters Mayor John Valdini tells Newsday in a story published Sunday that the village has gotten about a dozen complaints about its Canada goose population in recent months. But the village has also gotten calls from residents who want to protect the birds.

Resident Peter Resing says his home is so coated in goose droppings that he's worried about letting his grandchildren play there. The birds' prolific droppings can raise bacteria and nutrient levels in lakes, which may cause algae blooms in the water and can raise public health concerns, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

"It is a problem, and something needs to be done," Resing told the newspaper.

Resident Jonathan Landon, meanwhile, sees the geese as a part of the habitat and urges humane treatment of them.

"We cannot really make any sort of decisions based on one aberrant year in which we've had many successful breeding pairs," Landon said.

Residents discussed goose-control methods with DEC environmental officials at an informal meeting last week.

Options could include passing a village law against feeding the geese; hiring trained dogs to scare them off; and putting corn oil on unhatched eggs to prevent them from hatching, DEC official Kelly Hamilton said.

The mayor said the village will weigh the possibilities and probably make a decision in time for next spring's breeding season.

___

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Growing Spokane, Washington, sheds its sleepy city image

    Growing Spokane, Washington, sheds its sleepy city image

    Saturday, August 11 2018 12:04 PM EDT2018-08-11 16:04:19 GMT
    Sunday, August 12 2018 3:34 PM EDT2018-08-12 19:34:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). In this photo taken June 8, 2018, craft donut shop owner Amy Pruchnic, right, talks with an employee at her busy new store in downtown Spokane, Wash. The state's second-largest city is booming these days thanks to a goo...(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). In this photo taken June 8, 2018, craft donut shop owner Amy Pruchnic, right, talks with an employee at her busy new store in downtown Spokane, Wash. The state's second-largest city is booming these days thanks to a goo...
    Spokane is booming, with a hot real estate market, a fast-growing population and a rising arts and entertainment sector.More >>
    Spokane is booming, with a hot real estate market, a fast-growing population and a rising arts and entertainment sector.More >>

  • US students turn grief into tech startup after France attack

    US students turn grief into tech startup after France attack

    Saturday, August 11 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-08-11 15:34:37 GMT
    Sunday, August 12 2018 3:34 PM EDT2018-08-12 19:34:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). University of California students, from left, Anjali Banerjee, Alice Ma and Tyler Heintz walk near the university's campus Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in, Berkeley, Calif. The students who were in Nice, France when a terror...(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). University of California students, from left, Anjali Banerjee, Alice Ma and Tyler Heintz walk near the university's campus Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in, Berkeley, Calif. The students who were in Nice, France when a terror...

    University of California, Berkeley students who were in the French city of Nice when a man drove a 19-ton truck through the crowd, killing their classmate and 85 other people, have turned their grief into building...

    More >>

    University of California, Berkeley students who were in the French city of Nice when a man drove a 19-ton truck through the crowd, killing their classmate and 85 other people, have turned their grief into building a tech startup to fight terrorism.

    More >>

  • Education advocate aiming to unseat longtime Alaska rep

    Education advocate aiming to unseat longtime Alaska rep

    Sunday, August 12 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-08-12 15:23:27 GMT
    Sunday, August 12 2018 3:32 PM EDT2018-08-12 19:32:38 GMT
    Alaska education advocate Alyse Galvin is among the wave of women candidates hoping to be elected to the U.S. House this fall.More >>
    Alaska education advocate Alyse Galvin is among the wave of women candidates hoping to be elected to the U.S. House this fall.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly