Omarosa says she secretly taped her firing, plays audio - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Omarosa says she secretly taped her firing, plays audio

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, then an aide to President Donald Trump, watches during a meeting with parents and teachers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The Whit... (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, then an aide to President Donald Trump, watches during a meeting with parents and teachers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The Whit...

BRIDEGWATER, N.J. (AP) - Former presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman says she secretly taped her firing by White House chief of staff John Kelly in the Situation Room.

And NBC's "Meet the Press" is airing part of the conversation.

Manigault Newman is appearing on the show to promote her new book, "Unhinged," which will be released next week.

In it, she paints a damming picture of President Donald Trump, including claiming that tapes exist of him using the N-word as he filmed his "The Apprentice" reality series.

Manigault Newman had said in the book that she had not personally heard the recording. But Sunday she tells Chuck Todd that, after the book closed, she was able to hear it personally.

She says, "I heard his voice as clear as you and I are sitting here."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • NASA spacecraft rockets toward sun for closest look yet

    NASA spacecraft rockets toward sun for closest look yet

    Sunday, August 12 2018 3:36 AM EDT2018-08-12 07:36:08 GMT
    Sunday, August 12 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-08-12 14:50:29 GMT
    (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP). The Mobile Service Tower is rolled back to reveal the United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket with the Parker Solar Probe onboard, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, Launch Complex 37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Fla. A...(Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP). The Mobile Service Tower is rolled back to reveal the United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket with the Parker Solar Probe onboard, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, Launch Complex 37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Fla. A...

    NASA has launched a spacecraft to the sun that will fly closer to our star than anything ever before.

    More >>

    NASA has launched a spacecraft to the sun that will fly closer to our star than anything ever before.

    More >>

  • Tesla CEO Musk taunts short sellers amid legal scrutiny

    Tesla CEO Musk taunts short sellers amid legal scrutiny

    Saturday, August 11 2018 1:55 PM EDT2018-08-11 17:55:37 GMT
    Sunday, August 12 2018 10:49 AM EDT2018-08-12 14:49:26 GMT
    Tesla CEO Musk taunts short sellers amid legal scrutiny, stock volatility.More >>
    Tesla CEO Musk taunts short sellers amid legal scrutiny, stock volatility.More >>

  • Growing Spokane, Washington, sheds its sleepy city image

    Growing Spokane, Washington, sheds its sleepy city image

    Saturday, August 11 2018 12:04 PM EDT2018-08-11 16:04:19 GMT
    Sunday, August 12 2018 10:49 AM EDT2018-08-12 14:49:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). In this photo taken June 8, 2018, craft donut shop owner Amy Pruchnic, right, talks with an employee at her busy new store in downtown Spokane, Wash. The state's second-largest city is booming these days thanks to a goo...(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). In this photo taken June 8, 2018, craft donut shop owner Amy Pruchnic, right, talks with an employee at her busy new store in downtown Spokane, Wash. The state's second-largest city is booming these days thanks to a goo...
    Spokane is booming, with a hot real estate market, a fast-growing population and a rising arts and entertainment sector.More >>
    Spokane is booming, with a hot real estate market, a fast-growing population and a rising arts and entertainment sector.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly