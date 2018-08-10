Speech group: @realDonaldTrump still blocking Twitter foes - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Speech group: @realDonaldTrump still blocking Twitter foes

NEW YORK (AP) - A free speech group says President Donald Trump is still blocking dozens of people from his Twitter account despite a court's ruling that doing so violates the First Amendment.

Columbia University's Knight First Amendment Institute sent a letter Friday to the Justice Department listing 41 people it says are still blocked from the @realDonaldTrump account.

The letter says nearly all of the accounts were blocked after sending tweets critical of Trump or his policies.

U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald ruled in May that people have a right to reply directly to politicians like Trump who use Twitter accounts as public forums for official business.

Buchwald didn't directly order Trump to unblock users, but he quickly restored access for the seven people suing over the practice.

Trump is appealing the ruling.

