Prison for ex-banker who used data to steal from customers - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Prison for ex-banker who used data to steal from customers

NEW YORK (AP) - A former New York City banker who hawked elderly customers' personal identifying information in a scheme to raid their accounts has been sentenced to four years in federal prison.

A judge on Friday has also ordered Peter Persaud to fork over $17,500 in proceeds from his crimes. Prosecutors say the 28-year-old should pay $12,000 in restitution to ex-employer J.P. Morgan Chase.

Persaud pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft in March 2017. His bail was revoked in May 2016 and he was locked up over flight-risk concerns.

Prosecutors say Persaud stole customer information and sold it or used it himself from 2011 to 2015, when he was caught trying to sell information on an $180,000 account to an undercover officer.

All of his victims were at least 60 years old. Two were over 80.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Huge Los Angeles gas leak leads to $120 million settlement

    Huge Los Angeles gas leak leads to $120 million settlement

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 1:11 PM EDT2018-08-08 17:11:27 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 10:41 PM EDT2018-08-11 02:41:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - This Jan. 12, 2017 file photo shows gas gathering plant on a hilltop at the Southern California Gas Company's Aliso Canyon storage facility near the Porter Ranch neighborhood of Los Angeles. A tentative settlement h...(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - This Jan. 12, 2017 file photo shows gas gathering plant on a hilltop at the Southern California Gas Company's Aliso Canyon storage facility near the Porter Ranch neighborhood of Los Angeles. A tentative settlement h...
    A nearly $120 million settlement has been reached in litigation stemming from a leak at a Southern California storage field where a massive methane release forced thousands from their homes three years ago.More >>
    A nearly $120 million settlement has been reached in litigation stemming from a leak at a Southern California storage field where a massive methane release forced thousands from their homes three years ago.More >>

  • Jury backs man who claims Roundup weed killer caused cancer

    Jury backs man who claims Roundup weed killer caused cancer

    Friday, August 10 2018 6:45 PM EDT2018-08-10 22:45:48 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 10:40 PM EDT2018-08-11 02:40:19 GMT
    A San Francisco jury has awarded $289 million to a former school groundskeeper who claimed Monsanto's popular Roundup weed killer contributed to his terminal cancer.More >>
    A San Francisco jury has awarded $289 million to a former school groundskeeper who claimed Monsanto's popular Roundup weed killer contributed to his terminal cancer.More >>

  • Kobach's take-no-prisoners style at forefront in Kansas race

    Kobach's take-no-prisoners style at forefront in Kansas race

    Friday, August 10 2018 12:07 PM EDT2018-08-10 16:07:51 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 10:40 PM EDT2018-08-11 02:40:06 GMT
    (Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., dela...(Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., dela...
    Secretaries of state from middle America aren't generally household names. Kansas' Kris Kobach is the exception.More >>
    Secretaries of state from middle America aren't generally household names. Kansas' Kris Kobach is the exception.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly