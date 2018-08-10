Judge rules against 3rd trial for US agent in fatal shooting - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Judge rules against 3rd trial for US agent in fatal shooting

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER
Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - A U.S. State Department agent who shot and killed a man in a Hawaii fast-food restaurant cannot be tried a third time, a U.S. judge ruled Friday.

Hawaii prosecutors may not proceed with a retrial against Special Agent Christopher Deedy, U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson in Honolulu ruled.

Deedy was in Honolulu providing security for the 2011 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. After bar-hopping with friends on his first night in Waikiki, Deedy fatally shot Kollin Elderts during an altercation in a McDonald's.

A 2013 murder trial ended in a hung jury. A second jury in 2013 acquitted him of murder but deadlocked on manslaughter.

Deedy testified at two trials that he was protecting others from the aggressive Elderts. Prosecutors say Deedy was drunk, inexperienced and fueled by warnings from a fellow agent that Hawaii locals are hostile toward federal workers and outsiders.

Watson's ruling directs Hawaii officials to dismiss the case against Deedy and release him from his bail conditions. Watson is putting the dismissal requirement on hold until the all appeals have been addressed.

Deedy's defense attorneys argued a third trial on manslaughter would violate the double jeopardy clause of the constitution. The Hawaii Supreme Court ruled that a retrial wouldn't violate his double jeopardy rights and Deedy then turned to federal court to stop the state from taking him to trial for a third time.

"The State accordingly may not proceed with Deedy's October 2018 retrial on reckless manslaughter or any included offenses without violating constitutional prohibitions," Watson'sruling said.

The Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney's office didn't immediately comment on the ruling. It's not clear if the office plans to appeal.

A spokeswoman for Elderts' family said they are still processing the ruling.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Doctors nudged by overdose letter prescribe fewer opioids

    Doctors nudged by overdose letter prescribe fewer opioids

    Thursday, August 9 2018 2:11 PM EDT2018-08-09 18:11:51 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 8:04 PM EDT2018-08-11 00:04:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Sison). FILE - This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. In an innovative experiment, doctors prescribed fewer opioids after learning of their patient's ove...(AP Photo/Patrick Sison). FILE - This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. In an innovative experiment, doctors prescribed fewer opioids after learning of their patient's ove...
    In a novel experiment, doctors started prescribing fewer opioids after getting a letter from the medical examiner telling them of their patient's fatal overdose.More >>
    In a novel experiment, doctors started prescribing fewer opioids after getting a letter from the medical examiner telling them of their patient's fatal overdose.More >>

  • Jury backs man who claims Roundup weed killer caused cancer

    Jury backs man who claims Roundup weed killer caused cancer

    Friday, August 10 2018 6:45 PM EDT2018-08-10 22:45:48 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 8:04 PM EDT2018-08-11 00:04:01 GMT
    A San Francisco jury has awarded $289 million to a former school groundskeeper who claimed Monsanto's popular Roundup weed killer contributed to his terminal cancer.More >>
    A San Francisco jury has awarded $289 million to a former school groundskeeper who claimed Monsanto's popular Roundup weed killer contributed to his terminal cancer.More >>

  • Huge Los Angeles gas leak leads to $120 million settlement

    Huge Los Angeles gas leak leads to $120 million settlement

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 1:11 PM EDT2018-08-08 17:11:27 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-08-10 23:29:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - This Jan. 12, 2017 file photo shows gas gathering plant on a hilltop at the Southern California Gas Company's Aliso Canyon storage facility near the Porter Ranch neighborhood of Los Angeles. A tentative settlement h...(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - This Jan. 12, 2017 file photo shows gas gathering plant on a hilltop at the Southern California Gas Company's Aliso Canyon storage facility near the Porter Ranch neighborhood of Los Angeles. A tentative settlement h...
    A nearly $120 million settlement has been reached in litigation stemming from a leak at a Southern California storage field where a massive methane release forced thousands from their homes three years ago.More >>
    A nearly $120 million settlement has been reached in litigation stemming from a leak at a Southern California storage field where a massive methane release forced thousands from their homes three years ago.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly