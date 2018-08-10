BRG plans ‘70s-themed 5K race: ‘Hustle for Your Health’

Registration is underway for the Baton Rouge General (BRG) 70s themed 5K race, “Hustle for Your Health.

The second annual 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run is being held Saturday, November 10.

HUSTLE FOR YOUR HEALTH

Saturday, November 10

7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

BRG Bluebonnet campus

Early registration entry fee of $15 ends on August 15. Registration cost increases to $20 after August 15. You can register now online.

The courses are designed for every fitness level and will allow runners to “move and groove” as they run through BRG’s Bluebonnet campus and surrounding areas.

Following the race, participants are invited to a disco party with food, games and entertainment for all ages.

“We have so much green space at our Bluebonnet campus, why not give people a chance to enjoy it and improve their health at the same time?” said Jheri Corb, Fitness Coordinator in Health and Wellness at BRG.

All registered 5K runners will receive a commemorative T-shirt and have a chance to win prizes for their age division. A costume contest will be held for individuals and teams dressed in their best ‘70s attire.