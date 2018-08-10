New specialists join Louisiana Hematology Oncology Associates at Mary Bird Perkins-Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Team

Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group added two new physicians to Louisiana Hematology Oncology Associates to help diagnose and treat a wide range of cancers and blood disorders.

RELATED: About Our Lady of the Lake

Jeanette Kovtun, MD, and Daniel LaVie, MD, join a team of six accredited medical oncologists at the clinic, which is part of Mary Bird Perkins-Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center.

LOUISIANA HEMATOLOGY ONCOLOGY CLINIC

4950 Essen Lane, Ste 500

Call: 225-767-1311

Dr. Kovtun graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in biology from Dartmouth in Hanover, N.H., and went on to receive her medical degree from Harvard Medical School in Boston. She completed an Internal Medicine residency at the University of Michigan Health System in Ann Arbor, Mich., and a Hematology/Oncology Fellowship from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. She is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the American College of Physicians.

After graduating from LSU magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences, Dr. LaVie received his medical degree and completed his residency in Internal Medicine at LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans. He recently completed his Fellowship in Hematology/Oncology from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he was Clinical Fellow of the Year in 2015-2016 and Chief Fellow of the Division of Hematology/Oncology in 2017-2018. The New Orleans native worked as a resident physician at Lake After Hours Urgent Care and at community cancer screenings for Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center during his residency.

“Progress in preventing, treating and managing cancer is happening quickly, and our newest oncologists have proven to be leaders in advancing patient care,” said Curtis Chastain, MD, president of Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group.

“We welcome these talented individuals to our already stellar team of oncologists and look forward to integrating them into our collaborative, team-oriented environment where we surround patients with every resource required to beat their disease.”

Louisiana Hematology Oncology Associates’ goal is to provide the most patient-centered, up-to-date care possible. The physicians are committed not only to superb medical care but also to patient education, clinical research trials and providing a comfortable and convenient setting in which to deliver care. Services provided include diagnosing and treating cancer using chemotherapy, immunotherapy, hormonal therapy, biological therapy and targeted therapy. They also provide supportive care and help coordinate treatment given by other specialists.

Information on this page was provided by Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group.