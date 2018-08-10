Ochsner Baton Rouge named among 100 Great Community Hospitals

Becker's Healthcare released its 2018 edition of 100 Great Community Hospitals and Ochsner Medical Center Baton Rouge (OMCBR) was the only Louisiana hospital to earn a spot.

A complete list of the Top 100 hospitals is available on Becker’s website.

For this list, Becker's defines a community hospital as a facility with no more than 550 beds. In Louisiana, only two hospitals were excluded because they staff more than 550 beds (Ochsner Medical Center New Orleans and Our Lady of the Lake).

The list is comprised of both independent community hospitals and facilities affiliated with large health systems. Some of these hospitals serve expansive rural geographies, while others care for small communities outside of large cities.

“Ochsner is focused on high quality, safety and innovative healthcare,” said Ochsner Baton Rouge CEO Eric McMillen.

“We put patients first in everything we do, and this recognition is another testament to the great work by our providers and staff. The awards are special, and they validate our focus, but we are truly rewarded by improving the health of our community.”

The Becker's editorial team selected hospitals for inclusion based on several outside rankings and ratings organizations, among other considerations.

Ochsner Baton Rouge recently earned an "A" Spring 2018 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, marking its sixth consecutive ‘A’ rating. OMCBR earned recognition on the prestigious 2018 IBM Watson Health’s 100 Top Hospitals list and was the only hospital from Texas through the Florida panhandle, to receive both the 2017 Top Hospitals Everest Award and the 100 Top Hospitals Award by Truven Health Analytics. In addition, OMCBR has been named a Distinguished Hospital for Clinical Excellence by Healthgrades and earned the Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award each year since 2015.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with an Ochsner practitioner, call 225-761-5200 or schedule online.

Information on this page was provided by Ochsner Baton Rouge.