The Latest: Judge won't block upcoming Nebraska execution - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Judge won't block upcoming Nebraska execution

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The Latest on a federal judge deciding whether to allow Nebraska to carry out its first execution since 1997 (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

A federal judge is allowing Nebraska to proceed with the state's first-ever lethal injection despite a pharmaceutical company's lawsuit that claims the state illicitly obtained its drugs.

U.S. District Judge Richard Kopf on Friday denied the German company's request to temporarily block Nebraska prison officials from carrying out next week's execution of Carey Dean Moore.

Moore is scheduled to be executed Tuesday morning in Nebraska's first execution since 1997 with a never-before-tried combination of drugs. He was sentenced for killing two Omaha cab drivers in 1979.

The drug company, Fresenius Kabi, filed a lawsuit this week arguing that state officials improperly obtained at least one its drugs. State attorneys deny the allegation. The state also says one of its execution drugs is about to expire, and no one is willing to sell the state a replacement.

___

1:50 p.m.

A federal judge is set to decide whether Nebraska can proceed with the state's first execution since 1997 and its first-ever lethal injection.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard Kopf is expected to issue a ruling Friday in a lawsuit by a German pharmaceutical company that alleges state officials improperly obtained the company's drugs for the execution of Carey Dean Moore.

The company, Fresenius Kabi, is asking the judge to temporarily block state officials from carrying out the execution.

State officials say they legally procured the drugs. State prison officials also say one of the necessary execution drugs expires Aug. 31 and they can't buy any more.

Moore's execution is set for Tuesday morning. He was condemned for the 1979 murders of two Omaha cab drivers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Kobach's take-no-prisoners style at forefront in Kansas race

    Kobach's take-no-prisoners style at forefront in Kansas race

    Friday, August 10 2018 12:07 PM EDT2018-08-10 16:07:51 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 6:24 PM EDT2018-08-10 22:24:49 GMT
    (Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., dela...(Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., dela...
    Secretaries of state from middle America aren't generally household names. Kansas' Kris Kobach is the exception.More >>
    Secretaries of state from middle America aren't generally household names. Kansas' Kris Kobach is the exception.More >>

  • Kobach steps away from duties in contested Kansas vote count

    Kobach steps away from duties in contested Kansas vote count

    Friday, August 10 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-08-10 14:32:22 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 6:24 PM EDT2018-08-10 22:24:46 GMT
    (Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., dela...(Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., dela...

    An aide to Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer says Secretary of State Kris Kobach's promise to remove himself from further counting in their contested Republican primary race is not enough.

    More >>

    An aide to Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer says Secretary of State Kris Kobach's promise to remove himself from further counting in their contested Republican primary race is not enough.

    More >>

  • Yosemite to reopen Tuesday, 14 days after blaze choked air

    Yosemite to reopen Tuesday, 14 days after blaze choked air

    Friday, August 10 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-08-10 20:17:08 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-08-10 22:20:23 GMT
    Yosemite National Park will reopen Tuesday, 14 days after a wildfire choked the park with smoke at the peak of tourist season.More >>
    Yosemite National Park will reopen Tuesday, 14 days after a wildfire choked the park with smoke at the peak of tourist season.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly