BRG physician recognized with inaugural teaching award

Baton Rouge General Physicians’ Dr. Robert Chasuk was one of 17 teaching faculty to receive the inaugural Clinical Faculty Teaching Award from the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC).

Recipients were selected based on nominations from students, faculty and administrators across AUC’s 24 clinical teaching sites.

Chasuk is the Associate Director for the Family Medicine Residency Program at Baton Rouge General (BRG), where he has taught as core faculty and practiced Family Medicine since 1994.

“I enjoy working with students from AUC and am very honored to receive their recognition,” said Dr. Chasuk. “This award is also a reflection on the energetic team of residents and faculty who help to provide such a great learning environment at our BRG Family Medicine Residency Program.”

Chasuk also serves as Medical Director for long-term care and skilled nursing facilities at St. James Place. A native of California, he is a graduate of the University of California at San Diego Medical School.

Information on this page was provided by Baton Rouge General.