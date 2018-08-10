Granite marking Trump's New Hampshire primary win smashed - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Granite marking Trump's New Hampshire primary win smashed

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - First his Hollywood star, now his New Hampshire granite.

New Hampshire State Police say someone smashed a granite block inscribed with President Donald Trump's name early Friday. The block had been part of a display along the sidewalk outside the State Library that showcases winners of the New Hampshire presidential primary. Trump's block had been the last one in the line, marking his 2016 win in the GOP primary.

Police say the block was smashed and scattered on the grass and street.

Last month, a man used a pickax to destroy Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The West Hollywood City Council later approved a resolution seeking the star's removal, citing the president's disturbing treatment of women.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Kobach's take-no-prisoners style at forefront in Kansas race

    Kobach's take-no-prisoners style at forefront in Kansas race

    Friday, August 10 2018 12:07 PM EDT2018-08-10 16:07:51 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-08-10 20:51:16 GMT
    (Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., dela...(Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., dela...
    Secretaries of state from middle America aren't generally household names. Kansas' Kris Kobach is the exception.More >>
    Secretaries of state from middle America aren't generally household names. Kansas' Kris Kobach is the exception.More >>

  • Kobach steps away from duties in contested Kansas vote count

    Kobach steps away from duties in contested Kansas vote count

    Friday, August 10 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-08-10 14:32:22 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-08-10 20:51:06 GMT
    (Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., dela...(Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP). Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., dela...

    An aide to Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer says Secretary of State Kris Kobach's promise to remove himself from further counting in their contested Republican primary race is not enough.

    More >>

    An aide to Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer says Secretary of State Kris Kobach's promise to remove himself from further counting in their contested Republican primary race is not enough.

    More >>

  • Man linked to reality TV star Bethenny Frankel found dead

    Man linked to reality TV star Bethenny Frankel found dead

    Friday, August 10 2018 4:29 PM EDT2018-08-10 20:29:18 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 4:50 PM EDT2018-08-10 20:50:24 GMT
    Authorities are investigating the suspected overdose death at Trump Tower of a man romantically linked to a reality TV star.More >>
    Authorities are investigating the suspected overdose death at Trump Tower of a man romantically linked to a reality TV star.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly