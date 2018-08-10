Our Lady of the Lake welcomes new doctor to Louisiana Cardiology Associates

Our Lady of the Lake Louisiana Cardiology Associates announced the addition of John Gulotta, MD to their team. He will specialize in diagnosing and treating cardiovascular diseases.

OLOL LOUISIANA CARDIOLOGY ASSOCIATES

7777 Hennessey Boulevard, Suite 1000

Baton Rouge, LA

Schedule an appointment, call: 225-767-3900

Dr. Gulotta received his medical degree in 2011 from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans. He completed his residency at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and went on to complete a cardiovascular diseases Fellowship at Ochsner Clinic Foundation.

Dr. Gulotta is also certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and a Board Certified Interventional Cardiologist.

Louisiana Cardiology Associates has a team of more than 30 providers who diagnose and treat a variety of heart and chest pain conditions.

LCA offers a wide array of cardiovascular services, including advanced cardiac imaging such as Computer Tomography of the heart, vascular screening, interventional cardiac care, electrophysiological treatment of arrhythmia and basic non-invasive services.

Information on this page was provided by Our Lady of the Lake.