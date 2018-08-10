LifeShare calls blood supply critically low

LifeShare Blood Center says their local blood supply has reached a critically low level with only enough to last less than two days.

Anyone able to donate is encouraged to go to a blood donation center or drive to be screened. It only takes 15 minutes to find out if you are eligible.

LifeShare has a donation center on North Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

LIFESHARE BLOOD CENTER

3849 North Boulevard

Baton Rouge, LA 70806

For more information call 800-256-4483 or go to the LifeShare website.

HOURS

Monday, Wednesday

10:00 a.m. to 6:00pm

10:00 a.m. to 6:00pm Friday

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Donated blood is often used as part of a life-saving medical treatment for accident victims, patients with blood disorders, those undergoing cancer treatments, experiencing complications during childbirth, and many more situations.

Blood must be given before it’s needed so it can be tested to determine suitability for patient transfusion. That process can take 24 or more hours and is too long in emergencies when people need blood now. Therefore, the blood supply must continually be replenished to meet the constant need.

“There are no guarantees of a trauma or accident free day. No one knows what will happen on his or her way home,” said Suzanne Upchurch, Director Marketing, LifeShare Blood Center.

“Medical emergencies and accidents happen far too often and many of us expect the blood to be there for our loved ones or us. A low blood supply is a serious community concern. Blood cannot be manufactured – we rely on someone choosing to donate. Blood donors are the only source. Enough people must be willing to donate to ensure an adequate blood supply or the outcome can be devastating.”