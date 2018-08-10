US budget deficit totals $76.9 billion in July - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

US budget deficit totals $76.9 billion in July

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE- This March 5, 2018, file photo show the East Front of the U.S. Capitol at sunset in Washington. On Friday, Aug. 10, the Treasury Department releases federal budget data for July. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE- This March 5, 2018, file photo show the East Front of the U.S. Capitol at sunset in Washington. On Friday, Aug. 10, the Treasury Department releases federal budget data for July.

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - The federal government recorded a $76.9 billion deficit in July, with increased government spending and tax cuts keeping the country on track to record its biggest annual deficit in six years.

The Treasury Department reports that in the first 10 months of this budget year, the deficit totaled $684 billion, up 20.8 percent from the same period last year.

Revenues are up only 1 percent this year with the increase held back by a big drop in corporate tax payments. Spending is up 4.4 percent, reflecting a big boost Congress approved earlier this year for domestic and military programs and rising costs to finance the debt.

The Trump administration last month sharply revised upward its deficit estimates, projecting annual deficits will once again top $1 trillion next year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

