Alex Box Stadium set to have largest videoboard in college baseball

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - In 2017, LSU unveiled the largest videoboard in college basketball and now, the university has announced it will soon have the largest videoboard in college baseball.
LSU said the new videoboard at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field when the Tigers open the 2019 season in February will measure 71.4 feet wide by 37.8 feet high for a total of 2,698 square feet.
"There is no better place to experience college baseball than in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field, and this new videoboard will make the environment at 'The Box' even more distinctive," head coach Paul Mainieri said in a written release. "Our fans are unmatched in their enthusiasm for our program and we're excited to create new ways for them to enjoy watching the Tigers play."
LSU is also continuing the expansion of the baseball hitting facility.
