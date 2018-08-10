Pro-dancer featured in Beyonce video returns home to Baton Rouge to teach pop-up dance class

A Baton Rouge native who moved away to pursue her dream of becoming a professional dancer is returning home to teach a pro dance class.

Mariah Mendez, 21, has been dancing professionally for four years now. She spent the last two years as an NFL cheerleader dancing for the San Francisco 49ers.

She is also credited as a dancer featured in Beyonce’s visual album, "Lemonade." She appears in the official music video for the song "Don’t Hurt Yourself" performed by Beyonce and Jack White.

She appears with a group of dancers wearing long-sleeved white dresses around the 2:35 mark.



Friday, Mendez will host a pro-dance class called “Heels & Feels” at For the Love of Dance Studios on Government Street in Baton Rouge.

HEELS & FEELS CLASS

Friday, August 10

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

For the Love of Dance Studio

2905 Government St.

Baton Rouge, LA

Classes are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.