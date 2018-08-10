Italian wine harvest begins, productive year forecast - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Italian wine harvest begins, productive year forecast

(AP Photo/Martino Masotto). FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2007 file photo, a worker picks grapes for harvest in the vineyards of Castelcerino, above the village of Soave, Northern Italy. The Italian wine grape harvest season has started with the picking of ... (AP Photo/Martino Masotto). FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2007 file photo, a worker picks grapes for harvest in the vineyards of Castelcerino, above the village of Soave, Northern Italy. The Italian wine grape harvest season has started with the picking of ...

ROME (AP) - The Italian wine grape harvest season has started with Pinot and Chardonnay grapes in the northern Lombardy's Franciacorta region, with experts anticipating a better year after an especially weak 2017.

The Coldiretti agricultural lobby said Friday that it's expecting a 15 percent increase in wine production this season to 4.6 billion liters (1.2 billion gallons), from 4 billion liters (over 1 billion gallons) last year.

The higher production this year is due to a greater abundance of rain in key regions, while last year heat and drought combined for one of the lowest post-war yields.

Coldiretti forecast a 5.9 percent increase in wine exports this year. In 2017, export revenues reached 6 billion euros ($6.8 billion).

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Judge in Manafort case calls extended recess

    The Latest: Judge in Manafort case calls extended recess

    Friday, August 10 2018 11:22 AM EDT2018-08-10 15:22:40 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 11:44 AM EDT2018-08-10 15:44:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Attorney Kevin Downing, left, gestures to the rest of the defense team for Paul Manafort, as the team leaves federal court for a lunch break during the trial of the former Trump campaign chairman, in Alexandria, Va., Thursd...(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Attorney Kevin Downing, left, gestures to the rest of the defense team for Paul Manafort, as the team leaves federal court for a lunch break during the trial of the former Trump campaign chairman, in Alexandria, Va., Thursd...
    Prosecutors in Paul Manafort's financial fraud trial say they expect to rest their case on Friday.More >>
    Prosecutors in Paul Manafort's financial fraud trial say they expect to rest their case on Friday.More >>

  • Primary settles most races in Democrat dominated Hawaii

    Primary settles most races in Democrat dominated Hawaii

    Friday, August 10 2018 10:17 AM EDT2018-08-10 14:17:45 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 11:44 AM EDT2018-08-10 15:44:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2018, file photo, former U.S. Rep. Ed Case greets evening commuters while campaigning for the U.S. congressional seat representing urban Honolulu, in Honolulu. Hawaii voters head to the polls this...(AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2018, file photo, former U.S. Rep. Ed Case greets evening commuters while campaigning for the U.S. congressional seat representing urban Honolulu, in Honolulu. Hawaii voters head to the polls this...
    Hawaii voters head to the polls this weekend for a primary election that will most likely settle the outcome of this year's major races.More >>
    Hawaii voters head to the polls this weekend for a primary election that will most likely settle the outcome of this year's major races.More >>

  • APNewsBreak: Outsourcing critic's brand sells foreign parts

    APNewsBreak: Outsourcing critic's brand sells foreign parts

    Friday, August 10 2018 12:36 AM EDT2018-08-10 04:36:04 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-08-10 15:42:50 GMT
    Indiana Senate candidate Mike Braun rails against foreign outsourcing on the campaign trail, even as his own company continues to sell its trademarked brand of auto accessories, many of which are made in China.More >>
    Indiana Senate candidate Mike Braun rails against foreign outsourcing on the campaign trail, even as his own company continues to sell its trademarked brand of auto accessories, many of which are made in China.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly