American Heart Association turns dietary advice on its head

Eating a wide variety of foods might not be good for you after all, according to a new scientific statement from the American Heart Association (AHA).More >>
Eating a wide variety of foods might not be good for you after all, according to a new scientific statement from the American Heart Association (AHA).More >>
Children born to women who got the Tdap vaccine during pregnancy have no greater risk of autism than other kids, a new study finds.More >>
Children born to women who got the Tdap vaccine during pregnancy have no greater risk of autism than other kids, a new study finds.More >>
The potential risks of lung cancer screening are often left out when doctors and patients discuss the issue, a new report suggests.More >>
The potential risks of lung cancer screening are often left out when doctors and patients discuss the issue, a new report suggests.More >>
Losing weight about 6 months after giving birth lowers a woman's risk of being overweight in the future.More >>
Losing weight about 6 months after giving birth lowers a woman's risk of being overweight in the future.More >>
A pair of new studies points towards two potential paths to the fountain of youth.More >>
A pair of new studies points towards two potential paths to the fountain of youth.More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.