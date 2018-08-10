Here's what makes seniors feel and act younger

Losing weight about 6 months after giving birth lowers a woman's risk of being overweight in the future.More >>
People with type 1 diabetes have a much greater risk of serious heart problems and early death, especially if they were diagnosed before age 10, new research suggests.More >>
More than half of adults who survived childhood brain and spinal cord cancers don't live fully independent lives, a new study finds.More >>
Exercise is good for your mental health, as long as you don't overdo it, researchers say.More >>
If you have developed swallowing problems as you age, a new study may explain why.More >>
A new study sheds light on how vision loss is linked to mental decline in seniors.More >>
Many doctors have internet portals to help patients manage their care. But that doesn't mean older folks will use them.More >>
For older people, breathing in dirty air puts them at risk of being hospitalized with a dangerous respiratory disease, a new study suggests.More >>
