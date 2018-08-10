UK economy picks up after winter freeze - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

UK economy picks up after winter freeze

By DANICA KIRKA
Associated Press

LONDON (AP) - Britain's economy accelerated in the second quarter as warmer weather fueled construction and consumer spending after snow and ice curtailed activity in March.

The Office for National Statistics said Friday that gross domestic product expanded by 0.4 percent in the three months through June compared with the previous quarter, when growth was 0.2 percent. The key services sector grew by 0.5 percent, and construction jumped by 0.9 percent.

"The economy picked up a little in the second quarter with both retail sales and construction helped by the good weather and rebounding from the effects of the snow earlier in the year," said Rob Kent-Smith of the ONS. "However, manufacturing continued to fall back from its high point at the end of last year and underlying growth remained modest by historical standards."

Kent-Smith noted that the U.K.'s trade deficit noticeably worsened as exports of cars and planes declined while import rose.

The report comes a week after the Bank of England raised interest rates for the second time since the financial crisis, saying recent data showed the economy had rebounded from the first quarter's "temporary" slowdown. The hike pushed the rate up to 0.75 percent, which is still low by historical standards.

U.K. economic growth lags that of other major industrialized nations amid uncertainty over Britain's departure from European Union. Economists fear consumers and businesses will restrict spending amid growing concerns that Britain will leave the bloc without an agreement on future trading rules.

Surveys suggest that Brexit is weighing on confidence.

"The level of business optimism remains stubbornly subdued by historical standards, largely reflecting widespread concerns relating to Brexit," said Chris Williamson, economist at IHS Markit, which publishes a survey of business activity.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Tech billionaire Henry Nicholas facing drug counts in Vegas

    Tech billionaire Henry Nicholas facing drug counts in Vegas

    Thursday, August 9 2018 9:15 PM EDT2018-08-10 01:15:58 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 5:21 AM EDT2018-08-10 09:21:25 GMT
    (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). This Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, photo released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows tech billionaire and advocate of crime victims Henry T. Nicholas III, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas police o...(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). This Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, photo released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows tech billionaire and advocate of crime victims Henry T. Nicholas III, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas police o...
    Tech billionaire and advocate for crime victims Henry T. Nicholas III is facing drug counts in Las Vegas.More >>
    Tech billionaire and advocate for crime victims Henry T. Nicholas III is facing drug counts in Las Vegas.More >>

  • APNewsBreak: Indiana candidate's brand markets Chinese parts

    APNewsBreak: Indiana candidate's brand markets Chinese parts

    Friday, August 10 2018 12:36 AM EDT2018-08-10 04:36:04 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 5:21 AM EDT2018-08-10 09:21:14 GMT
    Indiana Senate candidate Mike Braun rails against foreign outsourcing on the campaign trail, even as his own company continues to sell its trademarked brand of auto accessories, many of which are made in China.More >>
    Indiana Senate candidate Mike Braun rails against foreign outsourcing on the campaign trail, even as his own company continues to sell its trademarked brand of auto accessories, many of which are made in China.More >>

  • Father recalls compound suspect as high-strung, not radical

    Father recalls compound suspect as high-strung, not radical

    Friday, August 10 2018 2:31 AM EDT2018-08-10 06:31:22 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 5:17 AM EDT2018-08-10 09:17:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Imam Siraj Wahhaj speaks to reporters, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in New York. Wahhaj, the grandfather of a missing Georgia boy, says the remains of the child were found buried at a desert compound in New Mexico. Abdul-ghani Wah...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Imam Siraj Wahhaj speaks to reporters, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in New York. Wahhaj, the grandfather of a missing Georgia boy, says the remains of the child were found buried at a desert compound in New Mexico. Abdul-ghani Wah...

    A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desert.

    More >>

    A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desert.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly