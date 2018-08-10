Japan's economy rebounds as consumers, companies spend more - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Japan's economy rebounds as consumers, companies spend more

TOKYO (AP) - Japan reports its economy resumed its longtime expansion in the last quarter as consumers and businesses stepped up spending.

The preliminary data released Friday showed that trade weighed slightly on growth. The economy grew at a 1.9 percent annual pace after contracting by 0.6 percent in January-March.

In quarterly terms, gross domestic product expanded 0.5 percent in April-June, rebounding from a 0.2 percent contraction.

Consumers spent more thanks partly to a rise in earnings mostly fueled by strong half-year bonus payments.

The contraction early in the year interrupted Japan's longest expansion in almost three decades. But growth has remained weaker than hoped for.

Still, the news could help Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in his campaign to remain leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in an election in September.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Tennessee carries out its 1st execution in nearly a decade

    Tennessee carries out its 1st execution in nearly a decade

    Thursday, August 9 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-08-09 04:25:14 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 2:06 AM EDT2018-08-10 06:06:59 GMT
    (Michael Patrick/The Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2010 file photo, Billy Ray Irick, on death row for raping and killing a 7-year-old girl in 1985, appears in a Knox County criminal courtroom in Knoxville, Tenn., arguin...(Michael Patrick/The Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2010 file photo, Billy Ray Irick, on death row for raping and killing a 7-year-old girl in 1985, appears in a Knox County criminal courtroom in Knoxville, Tenn., arguin...

    The 59-year-old was convicted of the 1985 rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl he was babysitting.

    More >>

    The 59-year-old was convicted of the 1985 rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl he was babysitting.

    More >>

  • Muslim cleric: Grandson found buried at New Mexico compound

    Muslim cleric: Grandson found buried at New Mexico compound

    Thursday, August 9 2018 1:54 AM EDT2018-08-09 05:54:17 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 2:06 AM EDT2018-08-10 06:06:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, center, confers with one of his attorneys at a first appearance in New Mexico district court in Taos, N.M., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, on accusations of child abuse and abducting his son from the boy's mother. ...(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, center, confers with one of his attorneys at a first appearance in New Mexico district court in Taos, N.M., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, on accusations of child abuse and abducting his son from the boy's mother. ...

    In a tiny New Mexico community, authorities found 11 hungry children and the body of a small boy at an isolated compound.

    More >>

    In a tiny New Mexico community, authorities found 11 hungry children and the body of a small boy at an isolated compound.

    More >>

  • Outdoor fun dwindles as smoky haze hangs over California

    Outdoor fun dwindles as smoky haze hangs over California

    Thursday, August 9 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-08-09 06:30:22 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 2:06 AM EDT2018-08-10 06:06:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). The city of Berkeley, Calif., sits in a dull, smoky haze Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. The air quality has hit unhealthy levels in cities miles away as California's largest wildfire ever burns to the north.(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). The city of Berkeley, Calif., sits in a dull, smoky haze Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. The air quality has hit unhealthy levels in cities miles away as California's largest wildfire ever burns to the north.
    No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region.More >>
    No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly