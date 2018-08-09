Ex-judge: Michael Cohen raid items privilege review is over - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Ex-judge: Michael Cohen raid items privilege review is over

NEW YORK (AP) - An ex-judge reviewing over 4 million items seized from President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer for attorney-client privilege says her work is finished.

Attorney Barbara Jones revealed in a letter filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court that she has completed her review of designations by lawyers for attorney Michael Cohen, Trump and the Trump Organization.

Prosecutors say they are investigating possible fraud in Cohen's business dealings. He has not been charged.

After the April 9 raid of Cohen's office and residences, Cohen asked a judge to give him a role in deciding what seized items were privileged and could not be seen by prosecutors. The judge appointed Jones.

The final batch contained nearly 5,000 items designated as privileged by Cohen or Trump. Jones agreed with nearly half of the designations.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Grandfather: Remains at New Mexico compound are missing boy

    Grandfather: Remains at New Mexico compound are missing boy

    Thursday, August 9 2018 1:54 AM EDT2018-08-09 05:54:17 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 6:39 PM EDT2018-08-09 22:39:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, center, confers with one of his attorneys at a first appearance in New Mexico district court in Taos, N.M., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, on accusations of child abuse and abducting his son from the boy's mother. ...(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, center, confers with one of his attorneys at a first appearance in New Mexico district court in Taos, N.M., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, on accusations of child abuse and abducting his son from the boy's mother. ...

    In a tiny New Mexico community, authorities found 11 hungry children and the body of a small boy at an isolated compound.

    More >>

    In a tiny New Mexico community, authorities found 11 hungry children and the body of a small boy at an isolated compound.

    More >>

  • Kids swapping outdoor play for TV as smoke chokes California

    Kids swapping outdoor play for TV as smoke chokes California

    Thursday, August 9 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-08-09 06:30:22 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 6:38 PM EDT2018-08-09 22:38:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). The city of Berkeley, Calif., sits in a dull, smoky haze Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. The air quality has hit unhealthy levels in cities miles away as California's largest wildfire ever burns to the north.(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). The city of Berkeley, Calif., sits in a dull, smoky haze Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. The air quality has hit unhealthy levels in cities miles away as California's largest wildfire ever burns to the north.
    No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region.More >>
    No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region.More >>

  • For now, Army suspends discharges of immigrant recruits

    For now, Army suspends discharges of immigrant recruits

    Thursday, August 9 2018 12:54 AM EDT2018-08-09 04:54:13 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 6:37 PM EDT2018-08-09 22:37:55 GMT
    In this July 3, 2018, file photo, a Pakistani recruit, 22, who was recently discharged from the U.S. Army, holds an American flag as he poses for a picture. (Source: AP Photo/Mike Knaak, File)In this July 3, 2018, file photo, a Pakistani recruit, 22, who was recently discharged from the U.S. Army, holds an American flag as he poses for a picture. (Source: AP Photo/Mike Knaak, File)

    The U.S. Army has temporarily suspended discharges of immigrant reservists and recruits who were promised a pathway to citizenship when they enlisted.

    More >>

    The U.S. Army has temporarily suspended discharges of immigrant reservists and recruits who were promised a pathway to citizenship when they enlisted.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly