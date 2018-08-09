Pan-Fried Pork Chops with Apple Cider and Diced Apples

Season chops well using salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Set aside. In a heavy-bottomed Dutch oven, heat vegetable oil over medium-high heat. When hot, add chops, a few at a time, cooking until golden brown. When done, remove and keep warm. In same oil, sauté onions, celery, and apples 5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add chicken stock and cider. Bring to a rolling boil. Reduce to simmer and return chops to the pot. Cover and cook 1–1½ hours or until chops are tender. Additional cider many be added to retain moisture. Once tender, add green onions and parsley. Continue to cook 5 minutes and serve hot.