Pan-Fried Pork Chops with Apple Cider and Diced Apples

Air date: August 9, 2018
Prep Time: 2 hours
Yields: 4 to 6 servings
Comment:
The English settling the Feliciana parishes of Louisiana brought with them from New England a taste for apples and cider in their cooking. Certain apple varieties grew well in Louisiana and thus, cider could be produced for this dish.
Ingredients:
6 thin pork chops
2 cups apple cider
2 cups peeled, cored and diced apples
salt and cracked black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
¼ cup vegetable oil
1 cup minced onions
½ cup minced celery
2 cups chicken stock
½ cup sliced green onions
¼ cup finely chopped parsley
Method:
Season chops well using salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Set aside. In a heavy-bottomed Dutch oven, heat vegetable oil over medium-high heat. When hot, add chops, a few at a time, cooking until golden brown. When done, remove and keep warm. In same oil, sauté onions, celery, and apples 5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add chicken stock and cider. Bring to a rolling boil. Reduce to simmer and return chops to the pot. Cover and cook 1–1½ hours or until chops are tender. Additional cider many be added to retain moisture. Once tender, add green onions and parsley. Continue to cook 5 minutes and serve hot.