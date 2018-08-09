Julia Roberts, reboots and diversity part of new TV season - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Julia Roberts, reboots and diversity part of new TV season

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). Julia Roberts, left, and Stephan James participate in the "Homecoming" panel during the TCA Summer Press Tour on Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). Julia Roberts, left, and Stephan James participate in the "Homecoming" panel during the TCA Summer Press Tour on Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Tim Allen, a cast member in the television series "Last Man Standing," poses at the FOX Summer TCA All-Star Party at Soho House West Hollywood, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Tim Allen, a cast member in the television series "Last Man Standing," poses at the FOX Summer TCA All-Star Party at Soho House West Hollywood, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in West Hollywood, Calif.
(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). Candice Bergen attends the "Murphy Brown" panel during the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). Candice Bergen attends the "Murphy Brown" panel during the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Grace Park, top right, answers a question as fellow cast members in the Disney ABC television series "A Million Little Things," David Giuntoli, top left, and Stephanie Szostak, bottom left, and executive producer ... (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Grace Park, top right, answers a question as fellow cast members in the Disney ABC television series "A Million Little Things," David Giuntoli, top left, and Stephanie Szostak, bottom left, and executive producer ...
(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Jake Choi, right, a cast member in the Disney ABC television series "Single Parents," answers a question as fellow cast member Leighton Meester, front left, and co-creators/executive producers JJ Philbin, top left... (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Jake Choi, right, a cast member in the Disney ABC television series "Single Parents," answers a question as fellow cast member Leighton Meester, front left, and co-creators/executive producers JJ Philbin, top left...

By LYNN ELBER
AP Television Writer

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - Broadcasters, cable channel and streamlining platforms paraded their upcoming shows at the Television Critics Association's just-ended summer meeting.

About 30 networks, channels and streaming platforms held more than 100 Q&A sessions and countless one-on-one interviews to prove they've got what viewers want.

The upshot: Reboots and revivals are still a trend, despite the implosion of "Roseanne," and streaming platforms and cable have the heft to bring big stars including Julia Roberts and Amy Adams to the small screen.

TV is also becoming more diverse. Jake Choi said he's celebrating the chance to play a non-stereotypical character in ABC new comedy "Single Parents."

