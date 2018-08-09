Texas opens investigation of reported immigrant child death - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Texas opens investigation of reported immigrant child death

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - This June 30, 2015 file photo shows a sign at the entrance to the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas. A report that a child died shortly after being released from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enfo... (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - This June 30, 2015 file photo shows a sign at the entrance to the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas. A report that a child died shortly after being released from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enfo...

By PAUL J. WEBER
Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas child welfare officials say they've opened an abuse and neglect investigation into reports that a child died shortly after leaving a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility.

The announcement Thursday came hours after Texas officials appeared frustrated during a public hearing, saying immigration attorneys who made the allegations last week still hadn't provided the child's name.

Texas Department of Family and Protective Services Commissioner Hank Whitman said the state couldn't investigate the reports without a name. Hours later, Whitman's spokesman said they had received it.

The family of the child is represented by the Washington-based law firm Arnold & Porter, which says it's cooperating with Texas officials.

Whitman says the state has completed about 40 abuse and neglect investigations at child detention facilities. None were found to be substantiated.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

