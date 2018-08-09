Tesla stock drops back near pre-Musk tweet level - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Tesla stock drops back near pre-Musk tweet level

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). A Tesla emblem is seen on the back end of a Model S in the Tesla showroom in Santa Monica, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Board members at Tesla are evaluating CEO and Chairman Elon Musk's $72 billion proposal to take the... (AP Photo/Richard Vogel). A Tesla emblem is seen on the back end of a Model S in the Tesla showroom in Santa Monica, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Board members at Tesla are evaluating CEO and Chairman Elon Musk's $72 billion proposal to take the...

By The Associated Press

Tesla shares have dropped back to near the level they were trading at before CEO Elon Musk tweeted Tuesday that he may take the company private.

Shares were down 6 percent to $347.26 in midday trading Thursday.

Shares had closed at $341.99 on Monday. Then Musk's Tuesday morning tweet that he might take the company private at $420 a share sent them soaring to $379. 57.

The SEC already has opened an inquiry into the wording and method of Musk's disclosure about the deal, according to a Wednesday report in The Wall Street Journal, which cited unidentified people familiar with the matter.

Musk acknowledged he was serious in an email to employees, and Tesla directors have said they're evaluating it.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Court orders ban on harmful pesticide, says EPA violated law

    Court orders ban on harmful pesticide, says EPA violated law

    Thursday, August 9 2018 2:00 PM EDT2018-08-09 18:00:15 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 3:27 PM EDT2018-08-09 19:27:29 GMT
    A federal appeals court has ruled that the Trump administration endangered public health by keeping a top-selling pesticide chlorpyrifos on the market, despite extensive scientific evidence that even tiny levels of...More >>
    A federal appeals court has ruled that the Trump administration endangered public health by keeping a top-selling pesticide chlorpyrifos on the market, despite extensive scientific evidence that even tiny levels of exposure could harm babies' brains.More >>

  • Doctors nudged by overdose letter prescribe fewer opioids

    Doctors nudged by overdose letter prescribe fewer opioids

    Thursday, August 9 2018 2:11 PM EDT2018-08-09 18:11:51 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 3:27 PM EDT2018-08-09 19:27:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Sison). FILE - This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. In an innovative experiment, doctors prescribed fewer opioids after learning of their patient's ove...(AP Photo/Patrick Sison). FILE - This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. In an innovative experiment, doctors prescribed fewer opioids after learning of their patient's ove...
    In a novel experiment, doctors started prescribing fewer opioids after getting a letter from the medical examiner telling them of their patient's fatal overdose.More >>
    In a novel experiment, doctors started prescribing fewer opioids after getting a letter from the medical examiner telling them of their patient's fatal overdose.More >>

  • Oakland warehouse fire victims' relatives slam plea deal

    Oakland warehouse fire victims' relatives slam plea deal

    Thursday, August 9 2018 2:04 AM EDT2018-08-09 06:04:13 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 3:26 PM EDT2018-08-09 19:26:08 GMT
    (City of Oakland via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the City of Oakland shows inside the burned warehouse after the deadly fire that broke out on Dec. 2, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. Two men who pleaded no contest to 36 charges of in...(City of Oakland via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the City of Oakland shows inside the burned warehouse after the deadly fire that broke out on Dec. 2, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. Two men who pleaded no contest to 36 charges of in...

    A two-day sentencing hearing for two men who pleaded no contest to 36 charges of involuntary manslaughter after a fire at an illegally converted Northern California warehouse is scheduled to begin Thursday.

    More >>

    A two-day sentencing hearing for two men who pleaded no contest to 36 charges of involuntary manslaughter after a fire at an illegally converted Northern California warehouse is scheduled to begin Thursday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly