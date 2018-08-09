APNewsBreak: Kobach's lead in Kansas race falls to 91 votes - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

APNewsBreak: Kobach's lead in Kansas race falls to 91 votes

By JOHN HANNA
AP Political Writer

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach's lead over Gov. Jeff Colyer in the Republican primary has shrunk to only 91 votes after election officials discovered a mistake in the listing for one county's results in the state's tally of votes.

The lead is minuscule when compared with the 311,000 votes cast.

The final, unofficial results posted on the secretary of state's website show Kobach winning Thomas County in northwest Kansas, with 466 votes to Colyer's 422. But the tally posted by the Thomas County clerk's office shows Colyer with 522 votes, or 100 votes more for him, a number the clerk confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday.

Bryan Caskey, state elections director, said county officials pointed out the discrepancy Thursday following a routine request for a post-election check of the numbers to counties by the secretary of state's office.

County election officials have yet to finish counting late-arriving mail-in ballots or provisional ballots provided to voters at the polls when their eligibility wasn't clear.

"This is a routine part of the process," Caskey said. "This is why we emphasize that election-night results are unofficial."

Thomas County Clerk Shelly Harms said it's possible that her handwriting on the tally sheet faxed to the secretary of state's office was bad enough in the rush of primary-night business that the number for Colyer wasn't clear.

"They just misread it," she told The Associated Press.

Kobach is perhaps President Donald Trump's closest political ally in the state, and he's a vocal advocate of tough policies on immigration and strict voter identification laws who served as vice chairman of Trump's now disbanded commission on election fraud. The president tweeted his endorsement of Kobach on Monday, less than 24 hours before the polls opened.

___

Follow John Hanna on Twitter at https://twitter.com/apjdhanna

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Grandfather: Remains at New Mexico compound are missing boy

    Grandfather: Remains at New Mexico compound are missing boy

    Thursday, August 9 2018 1:54 AM EDT2018-08-09 05:54:17 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-08-09 19:31:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, center, confers with one of his attorneys at a first appearance in New Mexico district court in Taos, N.M., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, on accusations of child abuse and abducting his son from the boy's mother. ...(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, center, confers with one of his attorneys at a first appearance in New Mexico district court in Taos, N.M., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, on accusations of child abuse and abducting his son from the boy's mother. ...

    In a tiny New Mexico community, authorities found 11 hungry children and the body of a small boy at an isolated compound.

    More >>

    In a tiny New Mexico community, authorities found 11 hungry children and the body of a small boy at an isolated compound.

    More >>

  • City reviews policy after 11-year-old shocked with stun gun

    City reviews policy after 11-year-old shocked with stun gun

    Thursday, August 9 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-08-09 15:48:48 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-08-09 19:31:23 GMT
    Cincinnati officials calling for changes to police policy after officer used a stun gun on an 11-year-old girl he suspected of shoplifting.More >>
    Cincinnati officials calling for changes to police policy after officer used a stun gun on an 11-year-old girl he suspected of shoplifting.More >>

  • Oakland warehouse fire victims' relatives slam plea deal

    Oakland warehouse fire victims' relatives slam plea deal

    Thursday, August 9 2018 2:04 AM EDT2018-08-09 06:04:13 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 3:29 PM EDT2018-08-09 19:29:33 GMT
    (City of Oakland via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the City of Oakland shows inside the burned warehouse after the deadly fire that broke out on Dec. 2, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. Two men who pleaded no contest to 36 charges of in...(City of Oakland via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the City of Oakland shows inside the burned warehouse after the deadly fire that broke out on Dec. 2, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. Two men who pleaded no contest to 36 charges of in...

    A two-day sentencing hearing for two men who pleaded no contest to 36 charges of involuntary manslaughter after a fire at an illegally converted Northern California warehouse is scheduled to begin Thursday.

    More >>

    A two-day sentencing hearing for two men who pleaded no contest to 36 charges of involuntary manslaughter after a fire at an illegally converted Northern California warehouse is scheduled to begin Thursday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly