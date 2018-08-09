The Latest: UN says civil war has cost Syria $388B in damage

BEIRUT (AP) - The Latest on developments in Syria (all times local):
8:20 p.m.
A United Nations agency says Syria's seven-year-long civil war has cost the country $388 billion in economic damage.
The U.N. Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) says it estimates the cost of the material destruction - damage to roads, infrastructure, homes and other physical objects - is $120 billion.
It says the cost of lost productivity - or losses to the country's gross domestic product (GDP) - is $268 billion.
The agency convened a two-day conference in Beirut on of Syrian and international experts to discuss Syria's reconstruction on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Monitoring groups say at least 400,000 people have been killed in Syria's civil war. More than 11 million others - or half of Syria's pre-war population - have been displaced from their homes, according to the U.N., including more than 5 million who have been made refugees abroad.
President Bashar Assad's forces continue to press their battles against rebels and Islamic State group insurgents in pockets around northwest and south Syria while refusing a U.N.-mediated political settlement to end the war.
___
2:20 p.m.
Syrian activists say military helicopters have dropped leaflets over parts of the northwestern rebel-held province of Idlib, calling on residents to reconcile with the government.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights posted a copy of the leaflets. They say the Syrian war "is close to an end," that it's time to stop the bloodletting and that residents should join reconciliation "as our people did in other parts of Syria."
Activists say simultaneously as the helicopters dropped leaflets on Thursday, warplanes pounded several rebel-held areas elsewhere in Idlib, which has become home to tens of thousands of internally displaced people.
Idlib is the last left major rebel-held region in Syria and there are concerns that a government offensive would displace hundreds of thousands of people inside the province bordering Turkey.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Puerto Rico has conceded that Hurricane Maria killed more than 1,400 people on the island last year and not just the 64 in the official death toll.More >>
Puerto Rico has conceded that Hurricane Maria killed more than 1,400 people on the island last year and not just the 64 in the official death toll.More >>
A Nevada death-row inmate whose execution has twice been postponed said the legal fight over his fate is taking a tortuous toll on him and his family and he just wants his sentence carried out.More >>
A Nevada death-row inmate whose execution has twice been postponed said the legal fight over his fate is taking a tortuous toll on him and his family and he just wants his sentence carried out.More >>
A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegallyMore >>
A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegallyMore >>
No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital regionMore >>
No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital regionMore >>
In primary season, GOP candidates turn from tax cuts to anxiety as a way of motivating votersMore >>
In primary season, GOP candidates turn from tax cuts to anxiety as a way of motivating votersMore >>
In Tuskegee, Alabama, where a statue honoring Confederate soldiers has stood for more than a century, history is shared but unreconciledMore >>
In Tuskegee, Alabama, where a statue honoring Confederate soldiers has stood for more than a century, history is shared but unreconciledMore >>
Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York is vehemently denying charges he fed inside information he gleaned from sitting on the board of an Australian biotechnology company to his sonMore >>
Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York is vehemently denying charges he fed inside information he gleaned from sitting on the board of an Australian biotechnology company to his sonMore >>
Prosecutors release hours of video interrogation of Florida's high school shooting suspect, footage showing the young man slouching in a chair, being repeatedly urged to speak louder and punching himself in face when he is aloneMore >>
Prosecutors release hours of video interrogation of Florida's high school shooting suspect, footage showing the young man slouching in a chair, being repeatedly urged to speak louder and punching himself in face when he is aloneMore >>
A large study of first-time moms finds inducing labor instead of waiting avoids cesarean delivery for someMore >>
A large study of first-time moms finds inducing labor instead of waiting avoids cesarean delivery for someMore >>
Firefighters said for the first time that they have made good progress battling California's largest-ever wildfireMore >>
Firefighters said for the first time that they have made good progress battling California's largest-ever wildfireMore >>
California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to comeMore >>
California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to comeMore >>
Gina Rodriguez credits 'Jane the Virgin' for many things, including the love of her lifeMore >>
Gina Rodriguez credits 'Jane the Virgin' for many things, including the love of her lifeMore >>