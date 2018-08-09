Some of ex-Pennsylvania congressman's convictions tossed - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Some of ex-Pennsylvania congressman's convictions tossed

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A federal appeals court has overturned an ex-Pennsylvania congressman's bribery convictions, but has let stand guilty verdicts on numerous other counts.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that 61-year-old former U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah (SHAW'-kah fa-TAH'), who is serving a 10-year prison sentence, and an associate are eligible for a retrial on the charges it threw out.

The Philadelphia Democrat spent 20 years in Congress before his 2016 conviction on charges including racketeering, bribery, fraud and obstruction of justice.

In addition to the bribery case, he was convicted of using more than $600,000 in government grants and nonprofit funds on personal and campaign expenses.

In his appeal, Fattah cited a Supreme Court decision narrowing the definition of political graft.

Prosecutors said they are reviewing the ruling. Fattah's attorney declined comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Puerto Rico cites storm death toll of 1,427 in damage report

    Puerto Rico cites storm death toll of 1,427 in damage report

    Thursday, August 9 2018 9:47 AM EDT2018-08-09 13:47:15 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 2:05 PM EDT2018-08-09 18:05:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File). FILE - In this June 1, 2018 file photo, a child shines a light on hundreds of shoes at a memorial for those killed by Hurricane Maria, in front of the Puerto Rico Capitol in San Juan. Puerto Rico has conceded that Hurri...(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File). FILE - In this June 1, 2018 file photo, a child shines a light on hundreds of shoes at a memorial for those killed by Hurricane Maria, in front of the Puerto Rico Capitol in San Juan. Puerto Rico has conceded that Hurri...

    Puerto Rico has conceded that Hurricane Maria killed more than 1,400 people on the island last year and not just the 64 in the official death toll.

    More >>

    Puerto Rico has conceded that Hurricane Maria killed more than 1,400 people on the island last year and not just the 64 in the official death toll.

    More >>

  • Court: EPA violated law on harmful pesticide, orders ban

    Court: EPA violated law on harmful pesticide, orders ban

    Thursday, August 9 2018 2:00 PM EDT2018-08-09 18:00:15 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 2:05 PM EDT2018-08-09 18:05:07 GMT
    A federal appeals court has ruled that the Trump administration endangered public health by keeping a top-selling pesticide chlorpyrifos on the market, despite extensive scientific evidence that even tiny levels of...More >>
    A federal appeals court has ruled that the Trump administration endangered public health by keeping a top-selling pesticide chlorpyrifos on the market, despite extensive scientific evidence that even tiny levels of exposure could harm babies' brains.More >>

  • Nevada death-row inmate after 2 delays: 'Just get it done'

    Nevada death-row inmate after 2 delays: 'Just get it done'

    Thursday, August 9 2018 2:04 AM EDT2018-08-09 06:04:21 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 2:00 PM EDT2018-08-09 18:00:37 GMT
    (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old...(Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old...

    A Nevada death-row inmate whose execution has twice been postponed said the legal fight over his fate is taking a tortuous toll on him and his family and he just wants his sentence carried out.

    More >>

    A Nevada death-row inmate whose execution has twice been postponed said the legal fight over his fate is taking a tortuous toll on him and his family and he just wants his sentence carried out.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly