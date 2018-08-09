Dallas mayor pro tem pleads guilty to accepting bribes - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Dallas mayor pro tem pleads guilty to accepting bribes

By RYAN TARINELLI
Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) - Federal prosecutors say Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway accepted more than $450,000 in kickbacks and bribes, in part through gambling money, trips to Las Vegas and elsewhere, and a phony consulting agreement.

Court documents filed Thursday show Caraway, the second highest-ranking elected official in Dallas, has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax evasion.

Federal prosecutors say Caraway accepted bribes in return for taking action to benefit a company that puts cameras on school buses.

They say he received bribes through checks, which he cashed at liquor stores and pawn shops.

U.S Attorney Erin Nealy Cox announced Thursday that Caraway has resigned from the city council.

Caraway's attorney, Michael Payma, says the court documents speak for themselves. He says Caraway must still be sentenced and declined to comment further.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Puerto Rico cites storm death toll of 1,427 in damage report

    Puerto Rico cites storm death toll of 1,427 in damage report

    Thursday, August 9 2018 9:47 AM EDT2018-08-09 13:47:15 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 2:05 PM EDT2018-08-09 18:05:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File). FILE - In this June 1, 2018 file photo, a child shines a light on hundreds of shoes at a memorial for those killed by Hurricane Maria, in front of the Puerto Rico Capitol in San Juan. Puerto Rico has conceded that Hurri...(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File). FILE - In this June 1, 2018 file photo, a child shines a light on hundreds of shoes at a memorial for those killed by Hurricane Maria, in front of the Puerto Rico Capitol in San Juan. Puerto Rico has conceded that Hurri...

    Puerto Rico has conceded that Hurricane Maria killed more than 1,400 people on the island last year and not just the 64 in the official death toll.

    More >>

    Puerto Rico has conceded that Hurricane Maria killed more than 1,400 people on the island last year and not just the 64 in the official death toll.

    More >>

  • Court: EPA violated law on harmful pesticide, orders ban

    Court: EPA violated law on harmful pesticide, orders ban

    Thursday, August 9 2018 2:00 PM EDT2018-08-09 18:00:15 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 2:05 PM EDT2018-08-09 18:05:07 GMT
    A federal appeals court has ruled that the Trump administration endangered public health by keeping a top-selling pesticide chlorpyrifos on the market, despite extensive scientific evidence that even tiny levels of...More >>
    A federal appeals court has ruled that the Trump administration endangered public health by keeping a top-selling pesticide chlorpyrifos on the market, despite extensive scientific evidence that even tiny levels of exposure could harm babies' brains.More >>

  • Nevada death-row inmate after 2 delays: 'Just get it done'

    Nevada death-row inmate after 2 delays: 'Just get it done'

    Thursday, August 9 2018 2:04 AM EDT2018-08-09 06:04:21 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 2:00 PM EDT2018-08-09 18:00:37 GMT
    (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old...(Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old...

    A Nevada death-row inmate whose execution has twice been postponed said the legal fight over his fate is taking a tortuous toll on him and his family and he just wants his sentence carried out.

    More >>

    A Nevada death-row inmate whose execution has twice been postponed said the legal fight over his fate is taking a tortuous toll on him and his family and he just wants his sentence carried out.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly