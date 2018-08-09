The Latest: Incremental improvements in new Samsung phone - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Incremental improvements in new Samsung phone

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File). FILE- In this July 31, 2018, file photo employees walk past logos of the Samsung Electronics Co. at its office in Seoul, South Korea. Samsung is expected to unveil a new phone on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File). FILE- In this July 31, 2018, file photo employees walk past logos of the Samsung Electronics Co. at its office in Seoul, South Korea. Samsung is expected to unveil a new phone on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on Samsung's new Note 9 smartphone (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Samsung's new smartphone will be faster and last longer without a recharge. But don't expect earth-shattering features.

The improvements in the new Galaxy Note 9 phone reflect a general stagnation in smartphone hardware innovation. Major changes tend to come every few years rather than annually. This isn't the year for anything revolutionary in the Note.

The new phone will get some automatic photo editing and a stylus that can serve as a remote control. But the highlights will be a bigger battery, faster processor and improved cellular speeds.

The new phones, announced Thursday, will come out Aug. 24.

Thursday's announcement in New York precedes Apple's expected release of new iPhones by about a month.

___

10 a.m.

Samsung is expected to unveil its next major smartphone at a New York event on Thursday.

The unveiling of the Galaxy Note 9 comes about a month before Apple is expected to unveil new iPhones. It also comes as the smartphone industry has largely pushed the limits on hardware. In recent years, many of the new features from Samsung and Apple have been incremental rather than revolutionary.

Samsung's Note phones are large, niche devices intended for power users, but they offer a preview of likely features in the mass-market Galaxy S line. For instance, the Note got curved edges before that became standard on Samsung's flagship phones.

The Note 9 will be Samsung's second Note model since its Note 7 was recalled because of its tendency to burst into flames.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Nevada death-row inmate after 2 delays: 'Just get it done'

    Nevada death-row inmate after 2 delays: 'Just get it done'

    Thursday, August 9 2018 2:04 AM EDT2018-08-09 06:04:21 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 12:26 PM EDT2018-08-09 16:26:41 GMT
    (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old...(Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old...

    A Nevada death-row inmate whose execution has twice been postponed said the legal fight over his fate is taking a tortuous toll on him and his family and he just wants his sentence carried out.

    More >>

    A Nevada death-row inmate whose execution has twice been postponed said the legal fight over his fate is taking a tortuous toll on him and his family and he just wants his sentence carried out.

    More >>

  • Helping nature: Inducing labor avoids cesarean for some moms

    Helping nature: Inducing labor avoids cesarean for some moms

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 5:08 PM EDT2018-08-08 21:08:22 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 12:26 PM EDT2018-08-09 16:26:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford). In this Aug. 7, 2018 photo, a doctor performs an ultrasound scan on a pregnant woman at a hospital in Chicago. According to a study released on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, first-time mothers at low risk of complications were le...(AP Photo/Teresa Crawford). In this Aug. 7, 2018 photo, a doctor performs an ultrasound scan on a pregnant woman at a hospital in Chicago. According to a study released on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, first-time mothers at low risk of complications were le...
    A large study of first-time moms finds inducing labor rather than waiting avoids cesarean delivery for some.More >>
    A large study of first-time moms finds inducing labor rather than waiting avoids cesarean delivery for some.More >>

  • No easy answers on best heart check-up for young athletes

    No easy answers on best heart check-up for young athletes

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 5:08 PM EDT2018-08-08 21:08:12 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 12:26 PM EDT2018-08-09 16:26:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Robert Stevens). Dr. Sanjay Sharma, professor of cardiology at St. George's University of London, speaks during an interview on Wednesday Aug. 8, 2018 about a study he led which found procedures that can help identify athletes who are at risk...(AP Photo/Robert Stevens). Dr. Sanjay Sharma, professor of cardiology at St. George's University of London, speaks during an interview on Wednesday Aug. 8, 2018 about a study he led which found procedures that can help identify athletes who are at risk...
    Large study of British teen soccer players finds in-depth heart screenings sometimes uncover athletes at risk of cardiac arrest _ but not always.More >>
    Large study of British teen soccer players finds in-depth heart screenings sometimes uncover athletes at risk of cardiac arrest _ but not always.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly