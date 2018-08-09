Retaining industrial jobs endorsed at Poland climate meeting - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Retaining industrial jobs endorsed at Poland climate meeting

WARSAW, Poland (AP) - Trade union leaders and government officials attending a climate conference in Poland have called for protecting industrial jobs and giving nations the freedom to choose their approaches for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The two-day meeting that opened Thursday in Katowice was organized to work out the positions of Poland's trade unions and industry for an international climate summit set to take place in the industrial city.

At the December summit, more than 190 countries taking part in the 2015 Paris Agreement are to work out a rulebook for implementing the climate accord.

Participants at the Poland conference said nations should be allowed to choose ways of cutting carbon emissions in accordance with their industrialization and reliance on fossil fuels.

They said developing economies should not be forced to cut jobs.

