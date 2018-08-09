Disney offering sleep hotline to get kids back on sleep schedule - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Disney offering sleep hotline to get kids back on sleep schedule

By Claudia Seibert, Digital Content Producer
(WTOL) - Parents, if you're looking for ways to get your children ready for school, Disney might be able to help. 

The happiest place on earth is offering a sleep hotline to get your kids into a sleep schedule for school. 

Mickey and the gang can give the kids a special bedtime message that might going to bed not so bad. 

Parents can call 877-7-MICKEY until August 31 to hear from Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy or Goofy. 

