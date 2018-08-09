Disney offering sleep hotline to get kids back on sleep schedule

(WTOL) - Parents, if you're looking for ways to get your children ready for school, Disney might be able to help.

The happiest place on earth is offering a sleep hotline to get your kids into a sleep schedule for school.

Mickey and the gang can give the kids a special bedtime message that might going to bed not so bad.

Parents can call 877-7-MICKEY until August 31 to hear from Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy or Goofy.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.