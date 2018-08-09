Bubble Wrap maker under investigation by the SEC - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Bubble Wrap maker under investigation by the SEC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Bubble Wrap trademark holder and maker is under investigation by the Securities Exchange Commission.

The Charlotte Observer reports Sealed Air said in its second-quarter earnings report Monday that it received a subpoena on June 25 for accounting and financial reporting documents.

Sealed Air says it's cooperating with the SEC. A company spokeswoman declined to say what the SEC is looking into specifically.

The quarterly report also says Sealed Air is involved in "various other legal actions" that company officials don't believe will seriously affect its financial health.

The company experienced significant shake-ups last year, including the sale of certain businesses for about $3.2 billion, the replacement of its chief financial officer, and the departure of longtime CEO Jerome Peribere.

Sealed Air moved to Charlotte in 2014. It employs roughly 1,000 people there.

___

Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    •   
