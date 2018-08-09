Exercise really can chase away the blues... to a point

More than half of adults who survived childhood brain and spinal cord cancers don't live fully independent lives, a new study finds.More >>
Exercise is good for your mental health, as long as you don't overdo it, researchers say.More >>
Contrary to what doctors have thought, women who opt to have their labor induced in the 39th week of pregnancy do not face a heightened risk of cesarean section, a new clinical trial finds.More >>
Emergency treatment rarely allows you much time to consider your options. But what about care that can be done on your timetable?More >>
You can splurge from time to time and still lose weight when you choose foods that are lavish but also low-calorie.More >>
