Turkey to announce 'new economic model' amid currency slide - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Turkey to announce 'new economic model' amid currency slide

(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici). Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announces plan of action for the first 100 days of his new presidency, in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici). Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announces plan of action for the first 100 days of his new presidency, in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) - Turkey's government says it will reveal a "new economic model" this week as the country's currency continues to slide.

The Turkish lira, which has fallen about 30 percent since the start of the year, dropped to a new record low of 5.43 against the dollar on Thursday before stabilizing.

The drop followed news that high level meetings in Washington between U.S. and Turkish officials over a detained American pastor concluded without an apparent resolution.

The pastor's detention led to Washington imposing punitive sanctions on two Turkish Cabinet ministers and warning of possible additional measures.

The finance ministry Thursday that Finance and Treasury Minister Berat Albayrak would announce the model's "framework" on Friday.

The ministry said it expects inflation, currently nearly 16 percent, to return to single digits.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Concern in Arkansas town highlights trade fears in US states

    Concern in Arkansas town highlights trade fears in US states

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 3:16 AM EDT2018-08-08 07:16:44 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 9:11 AM EDT2018-08-09 13:11:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Karen E. Segrave). In this July 25, 2018, photo, Stephen Bell, president and CEO of the Arkadelphia Area Chamber of Commerce, talks about a new railroad spur that is being built to support the needs of what he hopes will be a new paper mill, ...(AP Photo/Karen E. Segrave). In this July 25, 2018, photo, Stephen Bell, president and CEO of the Arkadelphia Area Chamber of Commerce, talks about a new railroad spur that is being built to support the needs of what he hopes will be a new paper mill, ...

    State and local officials in Arkansas are scrambling to preserve development deals with Chinese companies amid President Donald Trump's escalating tariff battle.

    More >>

    State and local officials in Arkansas are scrambling to preserve development deals with Chinese companies amid President Donald Trump's escalating tariff battle.

    More >>

  • Immigration raids in Nebraska, Minnesota target businesses

    Immigration raids in Nebraska, Minnesota target businesses

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 5:41 PM EDT2018-08-08 21:41:51 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 9:10 AM EDT2018-08-09 13:10:55 GMT
    (Paul Hammel/Omaha World-Herald via AP). An ICE bus pulls out of a tomato plant in O'Neill, Neb., after an immigration raid at the plant Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. A large federal law enforcement operation conducted Wednesday targeted businesses in Nebra...(Paul Hammel/Omaha World-Herald via AP). An ICE bus pulls out of a tomato plant in O'Neill, Neb., after an immigration raid at the plant Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. A large federal law enforcement operation conducted Wednesday targeted businesses in Nebra...
    A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally.More >>
    A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally.More >>

  • Sons feel mixed emotions after NKorea returns dad's dog tag

    Sons feel mixed emotions after NKorea returns dad's dog tag

    Thursday, August 9 2018 12:32 AM EDT2018-08-09 04:32:06 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 9:10 AM EDT2018-08-09 13:10:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Larry McDaniel, of Jacksonville, Fla., left, and his brother, Charles McDaniel, of Indianapolis, sons of Master Sgt. Charles Hobert McDaniel who died in the Korean War in 1950, are presented their father's dog tag by an ...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Larry McDaniel, of Jacksonville, Fla., left, and his brother, Charles McDaniel, of Indianapolis, sons of Master Sgt. Charles Hobert McDaniel who died in the Korean War in 1950, are presented their father's dog tag by an ...

    The brothers grew up without their biological father, never knowing for sure what happened to him in a war many Americans have forgotten.

    More >>

    The brothers grew up without their biological father, never knowing for sure what happened to him in a war many Americans have forgotten.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly