RECALL: CVS nasal spray may have bacterial contamination

A CVS pharmacy nasal spray has been recalled due to the presence of pseudomonas aeruginosa, a micobacterial contamination.

According to The Food and Drug Administration, bottles of 12 hour Sinus Relief Nasal Mist from CVS have been recalled.

Approximately 16,896 units were released with UPC code 50428432365.

The product can be identified by a white nasal spray bottle and an orange label with Sinus Relief stated in white with CVS Health on top left, according to the report.

The FDA says that repetitive use of the nasal spray can potentially lead to colonization and subsequent infection which can be life threatening in certain patient populations, such as those with cystic fibrosis or immuno-compromised.

Anyone with questions regarding the recall can contact Product Quest Manufacturing LLC at (386) 239-8787, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST.

Anyone who used the nasal spray should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product, according to the FDA.

