Romania expatriates arrive home before anti-gov't protest - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Romania expatriates arrive home before anti-gov't protest

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) - Romanians who live abroad have begun arriving back home for an anti-government protest where they will call for the left-wing government to resign and an early election.

Expatriates are staging a protest Friday in Bucharest to protest the way Romania is governed. Some of the estimated 3 million Romanians living abroad say they left because of corruption, low wages and lack of opportunities.

There were small anti-government protests in several cities, and by Thursday a handful of protesters had arrived in the large square outside the government offices where the demonstration will be staged.

Amid fears of violence at the protest, riot police Thursday called for a peaceful demonstration.

Local residents in western Romania applauded compatriots arriving by car late Wednesday with flags and banners opposing the ruling Social Democratic Party. Romanians who live abroad mostly oppose the party.

Senior government officials haven't commented recently on the demonstration. Prime Minister Viorica Dancila is on vacation this week.

Romanians working abroad sent $4.6 billion in remittances last year, according to the World Bank.

Since the Social Democrats won elections in 2016, Romanians have regularly protested government moves to implement new laws that critics say will weaken the nation's fight against corruption.

The party's powerful leader, Liviu Dragnea, was handed a 3 ½-year prison sentence for official misconduct in June in a no-work job contracts' case. He has appealed the ruling.

Hundreds of thousands of Romanians have signed a petition demanding a law that would ban people indicted for corruption and other offenses from office.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Nevada death-row inmate after 2 delays: 'Just get it done'

    Nevada death-row inmate after 2 delays: 'Just get it done'

    Thursday, August 9 2018 2:04 AM EDT2018-08-09 06:04:21 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 12:26 PM EDT2018-08-09 16:26:41 GMT
    (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old...(Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old...

    A Nevada death-row inmate whose execution has twice been postponed said the legal fight over his fate is taking a tortuous toll on him and his family and he just wants his sentence carried out.

    More >>

    A Nevada death-row inmate whose execution has twice been postponed said the legal fight over his fate is taking a tortuous toll on him and his family and he just wants his sentence carried out.

    More >>

  • Helping nature: Inducing labor avoids cesarean for some moms

    Helping nature: Inducing labor avoids cesarean for some moms

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 5:08 PM EDT2018-08-08 21:08:22 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 12:26 PM EDT2018-08-09 16:26:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford). In this Aug. 7, 2018 photo, a doctor performs an ultrasound scan on a pregnant woman at a hospital in Chicago. According to a study released on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, first-time mothers at low risk of complications were le...(AP Photo/Teresa Crawford). In this Aug. 7, 2018 photo, a doctor performs an ultrasound scan on a pregnant woman at a hospital in Chicago. According to a study released on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, first-time mothers at low risk of complications were le...
    A large study of first-time moms finds inducing labor rather than waiting avoids cesarean delivery for some.More >>
    A large study of first-time moms finds inducing labor rather than waiting avoids cesarean delivery for some.More >>

  • No easy answers on best heart check-up for young athletes

    No easy answers on best heart check-up for young athletes

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 5:08 PM EDT2018-08-08 21:08:12 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 12:26 PM EDT2018-08-09 16:26:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Robert Stevens). Dr. Sanjay Sharma, professor of cardiology at St. George's University of London, speaks during an interview on Wednesday Aug. 8, 2018 about a study he led which found procedures that can help identify athletes who are at risk...(AP Photo/Robert Stevens). Dr. Sanjay Sharma, professor of cardiology at St. George's University of London, speaks during an interview on Wednesday Aug. 8, 2018 about a study he led which found procedures that can help identify athletes who are at risk...
    Large study of British teen soccer players finds in-depth heart screenings sometimes uncover athletes at risk of cardiac arrest _ but not always.More >>
    Large study of British teen soccer players finds in-depth heart screenings sometimes uncover athletes at risk of cardiac arrest _ but not always.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly