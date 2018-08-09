CVS nasal spray being recalled due to bacteria concerns

Traffic delays, detours and road closures in the WAFB viewing area.More >>
A Baton Rouge woman has been arrested for reportedly attacking her elderly mother after getting into a fight about her daughter's hair.More >>
Calls are getting louder in Baton Rouge for a new facility to treat people in a mental health or addiction crisis, but the decision ultimately lies with voters.More >>
As the two year anniversary of the 2016 flooding approaches, residents got a new look Thursday night at plans to better manage flood risk in Baton Rouge.More >>
“Don’t Stop Just Geaux.” That’s the message from Baton Rouge businesswoman and blogger Meredith Waguespack and she’s using her massive following on social media to share her positive message. She’s also the owner and founder of Shop SFT, where she showcases her southern style with creative clothing celebrating the city of Baton Rouge.More >>
