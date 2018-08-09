Swedish IKEA opens first single-brand retail store in India - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Swedish IKEA opens first single-brand retail store in India

HYDERABAD, India (AP) - Band music and loud cheers greeted hundreds of customers as Swedish home furnishings giant IKEA opened its first store in India on Thursday, five years after it received approval to invest in the country's single-brand retail sector.

The store in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad, India's information technology hub, is spread over a sprawling 13 acres (5 hectares).

IKEA Group CEO Jesper Brodin said the company's involvement with India began over three decades ago with the sourcing of products.

"We have a long-term commitment to India, which is an important market for us," the Press Trust of India news agency quoted Brodin as saying.

The company's vast array of goods available at one place gives it an advantage in India. The Indian furniture market is mostly unorganized and composed of small and medium-sized businesses.

IKEA plans to open 25 stores in India by 2025. It says it currently employs 950 people and plans to hire another 15,000 as it expands operations.

India's economy is growing by about 7 percent a year. Its retail sector provides the second highest amount of employment after agriculture.

But small traders fear that large retail stores operated by multinational companies will lead to the closure of tens of thousands of mom-and-pop shops across the country.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • For now, Army suspends discharges of immigrant recruits

    For now, Army suspends discharges of immigrant recruits

    Thursday, August 9 2018 12:54 AM EDT2018-08-09 04:54:13 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 5:09 AM EDT2018-08-09 09:09:08 GMT

    The U.S. Army has temporarily suspended discharges of immigrant reservists and recruits who were promised a pathway to citizenship when they enlisted.

    More >>

    The U.S. Army has temporarily suspended discharges of immigrant reservists and recruits who were promised a pathway to citizenship when they enlisted.

    More >>

  • Palestinian-American candidate is source of West Bank pride

    Palestinian-American candidate is source of West Bank pride

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 2:21 PM EDT2018-08-08 18:21:16 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 5:40 AM EDT2018-08-09 09:40:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser). In this Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018 photo, Fadwa Tlaib, an aunt of Rashida Tlaib points to a young Rashida in a 1987 picture with her mother Fatima and brother Nader, at the family house, in the West Bank village of Beit Ur al-Foq...(AP Photo/Nasser Nasser). In this Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018 photo, Fadwa Tlaib, an aunt of Rashida Tlaib points to a young Rashida in a 1987 picture with her mother Fatima and brother Nader, at the family house, in the West Bank village of Beit Ur al-Foq...
    The Michigan primary victory of Rashida Tlaib, who is expected to become the first Muslim woman and Palestinian-American to serve in the U.S. Congress, triggered an outpouring of joy in her ancestral village on...More >>
    The Michigan primary victory of Rashida Tlaib, who is expected to become the first Muslim woman and Palestinian-American to serve in the U.S. Congress, triggered an outpouring of joy in her ancestral village on Wednesday.More >>

  • Helping nature: Inducing labor avoids cesarean for some moms

    Helping nature: Inducing labor avoids cesarean for some moms

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 5:08 PM EDT2018-08-08 21:08:22 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 5:11 AM EDT2018-08-09 09:11:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford). In this Aug. 7, 2018 photo, a doctor performs an ultrasound scan on a pregnant woman at a hospital in Chicago. According to a study released on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, first-time mothers at low risk of complications were le...(AP Photo/Teresa Crawford). In this Aug. 7, 2018 photo, a doctor performs an ultrasound scan on a pregnant woman at a hospital in Chicago. According to a study released on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, first-time mothers at low risk of complications were le...
    A large study of first-time moms finds inducing labor rather than waiting avoids cesarean delivery for some.More >>
    A large study of first-time moms finds inducing labor rather than waiting avoids cesarean delivery for some.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly