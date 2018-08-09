Suzuki, Mazda, Yamaha admit using fake vehicle emission data - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Suzuki, Mazda, Yamaha admit using fake vehicle emission data

TOKYO (AP) - Suzuki Motor Corp., Mazda Motor Corp. and Yamaha Motor Co. have admitted using falsified emissions data to inspect their new vehicles in a product quality scandal in Japan's auto industry.

The three automakers admitted conducting improper inspections after the ministry ordered 23 Japanese auto and motorbike manufacturers to examine their inspection procedures in July after similar falsifications were found at Nissan Motor Co. and Subaru Corp. in their fuel economy data at final product quality checks.

The three companies said they certified products that tested unsuccessfully. Suzuki said nearly half of its new car vehicles involved dubious inspections, while manipulation was less at the other two.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

