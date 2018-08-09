Tennessee set to kill 1st inmate in nearly a decade - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Tennessee set to kill 1st inmate in nearly a decade

(Tennessee Department of Correction via AP). This undated photo provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows Billy Ray Irick, currently on death row at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, Tenn. Irick was convicted for rapin...
(Michael Patrick/The Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2010 file photo, Billy Ray Irick, on death row for raping and killing a 7-year-old girl in 1985, appears in a Knox County criminal courtroom in Knoxville, Tenn., arguin...

By JONATHAN MATTISE
Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee is set to execute a man for the 1985 rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl, in what would be the first time the state has applied the death penalty since 2009.

Fifty-nine-year-old inmate Billy Ray Irick is scheduled to receive a three-drug injection Thursday evening. He was convicted in the death of the Knoxville girl he was babysitting when she was slain.

The execution, if carried out, would occur a week after Pope Francis revealed new church teaching that deems the death penalty "inadmissible" under all circumstances.

On Monday, the state Supreme Court denied a stay of Irick's execution, saying the inmates' lawsuit wasn't likely to succeed.

Gov. Bill Haslam also declined to intervene.

