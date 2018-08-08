Elective labor induction may cut c-section risk

More than half of adults who survived childhood brain and spinal cord cancers don't live fully independent lives, a new study finds.More >>
More than half of adults who survived childhood brain and spinal cord cancers don't live fully independent lives, a new study finds.More >>
Exercise is good for your mental health, as long as you don't overdo it, researchers say.More >>
Exercise is good for your mental health, as long as you don't overdo it, researchers say.More >>
Contrary to what doctors have thought, women who opt to have their labor induced in the 39th week of pregnancy do not face a heightened risk of cesarean section, a new clinical trial finds.More >>
Contrary to what doctors have thought, women who opt to have their labor induced in the 39th week of pregnancy do not face a heightened risk of cesarean section, a new clinical trial finds.More >>
Emergency treatment rarely allows you much time to consider your options. But what about care that can be done on your timetable?More >>
Emergency treatment rarely allows you much time to consider your options. But what about care that can be done on your timetable?More >>
You can splurge from time to time and still lose weight when you choose foods that are lavish but also low-calorie.More >>
You can splurge from time to time and still lose weight when you choose foods that are lavish but also low-calorie.More >>
Contrary to what doctors have thought, women who opt to have their labor induced in the 39th week of pregnancy do not face a heightened risk of cesarean section, a new clinical trial finds.More >>
Contrary to what doctors have thought, women who opt to have their labor induced in the 39th week of pregnancy do not face a heightened risk of cesarean section, a new clinical trial finds.More >>
Be sure to put vaccinations on your children's back-to-school lists, whether they're just starting school or heading off to college, experts say.More >>
Be sure to put vaccinations on your children's back-to-school lists, whether they're just starting school or heading off to college, experts say.More >>
You eagerly await baby's first words and delight at his growing vocabulary. But that excitement may cause you to miss speech problems that should be corrected quickly.More >>
You eagerly await baby's first words and delight at his growing vocabulary. But that excitement may cause you to miss speech problems that should be corrected quickly.More >>
Donji Cullenbine's young son, Alex, has autism, but when he put on a pair of Google Glass smartglasses they helped him recognize the emotions of others through their facial expressions.More >>
Donji Cullenbine's young son, Alex, has autism, but when he put on a pair of Google Glass smartglasses they helped him recognize the emotions of others through their facial expressions.More >>
People often urge moms-to-be to get plenty of sleep before the baby comes. Now, researchers report that good sleep during pregnancy might also lower the risk of premature delivery.More >>
People often urge moms-to-be to get plenty of sleep before the baby comes. Now, researchers report that good sleep during pregnancy might also lower the risk of premature delivery.More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.