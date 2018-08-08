Nationwide salmonella outbreak linked to backyard chickens, CDC says

Raising birds in the backyard may pose a serious health risk. (Source: WLNE/KPIX via CNN)

(CNN) – More and more people want to know exactly where their food comes from. But could cultivating your own food come at a cost?

Keeping chickens may be a new trend among some folks, but raising birds in the backyard may also pose a serious health risk.

That reminder comes from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, due to an outbreak of salmonella from backyard chickens.

CDC officials said some backyard chickens may be carrying salmonella bacteria, which they may pass off to their caretakers.

Backyard flocks have resulted in 212 cases of salmonella in 44 states since February, the CDC reported last month.

Birds with salmonella won’t necessarily look sick, but they carry the bacteria on their feathers, feet and in their droppings.

The CDC said people should read up on caring for poultry before raising them.

The basics start with washing your hands after touching the birds or the equipment used to care for them, and leaving the shoes you wear while caring for the chickens outside.

