Emergency declared ahead of Charlottesville anniversary - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Emergency declared ahead of Charlottesville anniversary

By ALAN SUDERMAN
Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and the city of Charlottesville on Wednesday declared a state of emergency ahead of the one-year anniversary of a violent white nationalist rally that left one person dead and dozens of others injured.

Officials said the declaration would streamline state and local operations this weekend while also allocating $2 million in state funds. The declaration authorizes the Virginia National Guard to assist in security efforts.

Law enforcement officials said there will be a heavy police presence meant to deter any violence.

Virginia State Police Superintendent Gary Settle said more than 700 state police will be activated during the weekend and "state police is fully prepared to act" to prevent any incidents like last year.

Only one organizer of last summer's rally in Charlottesville seems intent on publicly marking the anniversary. Jason Kessler has vowed to press ahead with plans for an Aug. 12 rally in Washington, D.C., after Charlottesville denied him a permit.

Authorities faced unrelenting criticism for their handling of last year's rally and an independent review that found serious police and government failures in responding to violence at the "Unite the Right" rally. It drew hundreds of white nationalists from across the country to the Virginia college town.

Chaos erupted before the event even began, with participants and counterprotesters brawling in the street. Later, a woman was killed when a car drove into a crowd protesting against the white nationalists, and dozens more were injured.

The man accused in that attack, James Alex Fields of Ohio, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Two state troopers who had been monitoring the event also were killed when their helicopter crashed.

The independent review by former U.S. Attorney Tim Heaphy was sharply critical of both the city and state police, saying both "failed to 'stand up' to protect human life.

Several city officials left their jobs in the months after the rally. The city attorney took a new job, the city manager's contract was not renewed, a spokeswoman quit and the police chief, who was 50 at the time, retired after less than two years on the job.

Several peaceful events are planned in Charlottesville to commemorate last year's event and promote racial healing. The city is planning to establish a "defined security area" downtown where weapons will be banned.

Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney said the goal for that community is to have a peaceful weekend.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Genetics technology could lead to more crops, fresher food

    Genetics technology could lead to more crops, fresher food

    Monday, August 6 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-08-06 16:08:59 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 8:30 PM EDT2018-08-09 00:30:33 GMT
    A multinational agricultural company based in Idaho has acquired gene editing licensing rights that could one day be used to help farmers produce more crops and make grocery store offerings such as strawberries,...More >>
    A multinational agricultural company based in Idaho has acquired gene editing licensing rights that could one day be used to help farmers produce more crops and make grocery store offerings such as strawberries, potatoes and avocados stay fresher longer.More >>

  • Trump can keep legal reasons for shrinking monuments secret

    Trump can keep legal reasons for shrinking monuments secret

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 3:53 PM EDT2018-08-07 19:53:47 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 8:30 PM EDT2018-08-09 00:30:18 GMT
    A judge says the U.S. government doesn't have to turn over documents to an environmental law firm about legal arguments behind President Donald Trump's decision to shrink national monuments.More >>
    A judge says the U.S. government doesn't have to turn over documents to an environmental law firm about legal arguments behind President Donald Trump's decision to shrink national monuments.More >>

  • 1st of Christa McAuliffe's lost lessons released from space

    1st of Christa McAuliffe's lost lessons released from space

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 2:11 PM EDT2018-08-07 18:11:12 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 8:30 PM EDT2018-08-09 00:30:06 GMT
    (NASA via AP). This Sept. 26, 1985 photo made available by NASA shows astronaut Sharon Christa McAuliffe. The high school teacher from Concord, N.H., never got to teach from space. She perished during the 1986 launch of shuttle Challenger, along with h...(NASA via AP). This Sept. 26, 1985 photo made available by NASA shows astronaut Sharon Christa McAuliffe. The high school teacher from Concord, N.H., never got to teach from space. She perished during the 1986 launch of shuttle Challenger, along with h...
    NASA and the Challenger Center have released the first of Christa McAuliffe's lost lessons from space.More >>
    NASA and the Challenger Center have released the first of Christa McAuliffe's lost lessons from space.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly