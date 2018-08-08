Emergency declared head of Charlottesville anniversary - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Emergency declared head of Charlottesville anniversary

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and the city of Charlottesville have proactively declared a state of emergency ahead of the one-year anniversary of a violent white nationalist rally in Virginia that left a woman dead and dozens of others injured.

Officials said Wednesday the declaration would streamline state and local operations this weekend while also allocating $2 million in state funds. The declaration authorizes the Virginia National Guard to assist in security efforts.

Law enforcement officials say there will be a heavy police presence meant to deter any violence.

Only one organizer of last summer's rally seems intent on publicly marking the anniversary. Jason Kessler has vowed to press ahead with plans for an Aug. 12 rally in Washington, D.C., after Charlottesville denied him a permit.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

