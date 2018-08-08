Larry Nassar appeals his other sentence for sexual assaults - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Larry Nassar appeals his other sentence for sexual assaults

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. A judge who sentenced Nassar to prison for molesting girls will hold a hearing on a request that she disquali... (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. A judge who sentenced Nassar to prison for molesting girls will hold a hearing on a request that she disquali...

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) - Attorneys for imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar have appealed his other sentence for sexually assaulting women and girls who sought treatment for injuries.

The Lansing State Journal reports that the former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor's attorneys filed a motion in Eaton County Circuit Court seeking a new judge and sentencing hearing for Nassar on three sexual assault charges he pleaded guilty to in November.

They recently made a similar request in a separate case in Ingham County, where dozens of Nassar's accusers spoke during a televised sentencing earlier this year of the harm he caused them. The judges in both cases sentenced Nassar to a minimum of 40 years behind bars.

Nassar also has a pending appeal of his 60-year federal prison sentence for possessing child pornography.

___

Information from: Lansing State Journal, http://www.lansingstatejournal.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

